Dynamic duo

Korinthian Nabors and Kyle Thompson have been solid performers in the upper weight divisions for the Granite City wrestling team this year.

It’s been five years since a Granite City wrestler placed at the state tournament.

Granite City seniors Kyle Thompson and Korinthian Nabors hope to end that drought this season.

Thompson is looking to qualify for state for the second year in a row. He hopes to become the first 195-pound Granite City wrestler to place at state.

“I want to place at state,” Thompson said. “It’s been the goal from the beginning of the season and it’s still the goal right now. All of these matches right now are preparation for state.”

Nabors is looking to go to Champaign for the first time.

“My goal is to take first at regionals, take top two at sectionals and be a state placer at our high school,” he said.

Josh Dowdy was the last Granite City wrestler to earn all-state honors, finishing fourth at 170 pounds in 2012.

Thompson and Nabors have been among the top performers in the upper weight divisions for the Warriors this year. Thompson competes at 195 after wrestling at 160 last year and Nabors is back for another year at 285.

The seniors are setting their sights on helping the Warriors finish with an outstanding season. After splitting a pair of duals at the Gateway to the Best Duals at CBC High School on Jan. 7, Granite City is 11-7 with eight dual matches remaining.

The Warriors have a road match against Belleville East at 6 p.m. tonight and compete in the Geneseo Tournament this weekend. Granite City also has a match against Belleville West on Jan. 19, a quadrangular match at Triad on Jan. 20 and another quadrangular on Jan. 21 at Glenwood High School.

The Warriors are playing host to the Class 3A regional tournament on Feb. 4. Thompson and Nabors are part of a Granite City team that has seven juniors, three sophomores and one freshman in its varsity lineup.

“We have some young kids who still have to mature a little bit,” Thompson said. “We have a lot of sophomores. I’m hoping to give them my leadership and work ethic in the room and hopefully they carry on into the next years and continue to grow as a team and continue to mature as wrestlers.”

Thompson has been competing with the GCHS wrestling program since he was a freshman. He earned all-Southwestern Conference honors twice.

“It’s been a good four years here at Granite City,” Thompson said.

When he was a sophomore, Thompson came up one place short of qualifying for sectionals at 160. The next year, he won a regional championship at 160 and placed third at sectionals to qualify for state.

Thompson, who was the Warriors’ lone state representative in 2016, lost to Devin Donovan of Wheaton North in the consolation quarterfinals to finish a round short of earning an all-state medal.

“It’s heartbreaking that you come that far and you lose one match that decides if you place or if you don’t place,” Thompson said. “It’s a new year and I’m going to do it this year.”

Thompson enjoyed success at the William “Red” Schmitt Holiday Tournament during his wrestling career, winning a championship at 160 last year and placing third at 195 this year.

“He was a chubby freshman who took 20th place in the Granite City Tournament or whatever it was, then he was the last holiday champ we had last year and he finished third this year,” Granite City coach George Kirgan said. “He had a tough bracket. He went up two weight classes and got revenge on a kid who beat him at the Kansas City Stampede (on Dec. 17).”

Nabors turned in the Warriors’ best finish at the Granite City tournament, placing second. He lost to Whitfield’s Max Darrah in the 285 finals.

“I worked really hard and tried to really go at it at this tournament,” Nabors said. “I beat almost everybody here and I made it to the finals.”

Nabors joined the GCHS wrestling team in his sophomore year.

“I was hurt half of (my sophomore) season, came back after December and started to really wrestle and I wrestled all summer,” Nabors said. “In my junior year, I really wasn’t varsity at first, but I really tried hard and I became varsity and I wrestled hard and beat a lot of guys, placed in a lot of tournaments pretty high and at the end of the year in my junior year, I took first place in regionals.”

Nabors finished 27-14 in his junior year. He won the Class 3A Quincy Regional at heavyweight, earned his trip to sectionals and was named on the all-SWC wrestling team for the first time.

The Granite City senior said Kirgan has been a big help to him throughout his wrestling career.

“Coach Kirgan can be tough, but if you listen to coach Kirgan, I guarantee that you will be a great wrestler later on in the future,” he said. “I kept listening to coach and did what coach told me to do and eventually I became a very, very good wrestler for our team.”

Kirgan said he’s glad to have Nabors on his team.

“Korinthian was in my health class and he didn’t want to wrestle,” the Granite City coach said. “I talked to him all year and he didn’t wrestle during his freshman year. The next year, he comes out. I knew he had some size and athleticism. He works hard and he got better and he has come a long way.”

