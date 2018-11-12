Dynamo Pro sets sights on De Soto

Dynamo Pro

Dynamo Pro Wrestling announces an all-ages professional wrestling event on Saturday, Nov. 24.

This professional wrestling event, sponsored by Shanks Auto and Truck Repair, Coyol Mexican Bar and Grill, Slackers, and Aries Screen Printing, will be at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 13225 State Road E in De Soto, Mo. Doors open at 7 p.m., with a bell time of 8 p.m. Adult tickets are $10 in advance and $15 the day of the event. Tickets for children ages 5-12 are $5. Tickets are free for children younger than 5. Advanced tickets can be purchased at dynamoprowrestling.bigcartel.com.

This event will see such favorites such as Dynamo Pro Wrestling heavyweight champion “Lights Out” Adrian Surge, Dynamo Pro Wrestling tag team champions “The Agents of Chaos,” Dynamo Pro Wrestling D-1 champion Mike Outlaw, Dynamo Pro Wrestling women’s champion “The Empress of Evil” Rahne Victoria, C.J. Shine, “The Wind of Destruction” Makaze, “The Heartthrob” Jaden Roller, “The Valedictorian” Keon Option, Tony Asteem, Jimmi LaFleur, Jackal, “Mr. Moustache” Ricky Rodriguez, OuTtKaSt, “The King of Chaos” Ricky Cruz, Savanna Stone, “The Little Blue Dragon” Tootie Lynn Ramsey, and more.

“Come out and experience the best in professional wrestling as Dynamo Pro Wrestling brings professional wrestling back to De Soto, Missouri, for the first time in over a decade,” a Dynamo Pro Wrestling press release states.

