Dynamo Pro wrestlers to grapple at Sports Academy

GLEN CARBON | Dynamo Pro Wrestling will present an all-ages live professional wrestling event Friday, May 4.

The event, sponsored by Slackers, Aries Screen Printing, ICAN Clinic, and American Maid Cleaning Service, will be at 7 p.m. with a bell time of 8 p.m. at the Sports Academy, 101 The Game Drive in Glen Carbon. Adult tickets are $10 in advance and $15 the day of the event. Tickets for children ages 5 to 12 are $5.

Guests will see wrestlers such as Dynamo Pro Wrestling heavyweight champion “The Wind of Destruction” Makaze, tag team champions “The Agents of Chaos,” “Lights Out” Adrian Surge, Jackal, Ricky Rodriguez, Savanna Stone, Jackal, Tootie Lynn Ramsey, Mike Outlaw, “The Heartthrob” Jaden Roller, “The Valedictorian” Keon Option, “The Gypsy Warrior” Orion Creed, “The Strangler” Roy Lewis, and more.

For information, visit the website or contact the Sports Academy at (618) 288-6899.

Dynamo Pro Wrestling also will present two lucha libre wrestling events at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday, May 5, at the Cinco de Mayo Festival at the corner of Cherokee and Iowa streets in St. Louis.

Admission will be free and open to the public.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter