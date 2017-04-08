EA-WR’s savvy seniors

All athletes face the end of their careers at some time, an emotional experience.

But neither Haley Shewmake or Carly Campbell will face that moment in their final softball game for East Alton-Wood River High School this spring. Both will continue their careers at Wabash Valley College in Mount Carmel next year.

“It’s going to be a great experience,” Shewmake said. “I know I don’t have to put the bat down this year. I’ll have a great time.”

Shewmake, an outfielder, earned all-Prairie State Conference honors last year. However, she knows she won’t be able to rely on her high school resumé at Wabash Valley.

“I’m going to have to get stronger and faster,” she said. “This is a different level; it’s not little kids out there anymore. I want to play hard and leave a good mark.”

Both players have certainly set the record books on fire in their time at EA-WR. Shewmake holds school records for runs in a season (34), hits in a season (43), singles in a season (34), stolen bases in a season (31) and stolen bases in a career (60). Campbell, a catcher, holds school records for RBIs in a season (37), RBIs in a career (73), career doubles (23), career put-outs (20) and season put-outs (16).

“It’s just great,” Campbell said on continuing in college. “I’m looking forward to making my career longer than just high school.”

Campbell, an all-state selection last year, said that the EA-WR program helped mold her into a quality player. She added that coach Dana Emerick “is a great coach” and that she’d experienced a “great four years.”

When she heads to Wabash Valley next year, she’ll have some competition. The Warriors will have two catchers in their lineup next season, but that doesn’t deter the confident Campbell.

“I plan on starting,” she said.

Of course, the catcher wants to make her final year in the softball program with the Oilers a memorable one.

“I want to break as many records as I can,” Campbell said. “And I also want to finish the year with a winning record; it would be amazing.”

Emerick watched the two college-bound players develop over four years in the high school program.

“They’ve become leaders in the dugout and in the locker room,” Emerick said. “They have a lot of experience and maturity and any coach will tell you that you win with your seniors.”

Both Campbell and Shewmake are among the team’s leading hitters. Campbell entered the week hitting .333, while Shewmake owned a .360 batting average. Campbell also had a pair of homers and 6 RBIs through the first 7 games.

“Their hitting philosophy is pretty simple — don’t strike out,” Emerick said. “They always try to make contact. This can be pretty tricky because if you’re a good player, some will try to pitch around you.”

Emerick also said that both Shewmake and Campbell anchor the team’s defense. Shewmake sets the team’s outfield. Both started playing varsity as freshmen.

“I’ve seen a natural maturing out of them,” Emerick said on their four years in the program. “They’ve grown physically but in other ways as well. I always say that leader is not a noun and actions speak louder than words.”

EA-WR owned a 4-3 record on the young season entering this week. Emerick expects the success to continue.

“I think it’s going very well so far,” he said. “Our season revolves around 50/50 games. If we do well against the schools 3 and 4 times our size, we’ll do well in the 50/50 games and if we’re successful there, we’ll have a good number of wins.”

Although the two college-bound seniors have made their fair share of contributions, other players are stepping up to the challenge. Junior third baseman Peyton Young has the highest batting average, as she’s hitting .450.

“She’s a solid kid who throws right and bats left,” Emerick said. “She really anchors us at third base.”

EA-WR also benefits from the talents of younger players. Freshman Macie Flanigan is starting at shortstop and she is hitting .391. The youngster also serves as a backup pitcher.

“She’s probably the best shortstop we’ve ever had at Wood River High School and she also bats second,” Emerick said. “But she’ll probably be pitching for us eventually.”

Until then the Oilers have a pretty good pitcher in place with junior Morgan Moxey. She entered the week with a 4-1 mark and a 3.29 ERA, while hitting a smooth .400 at the plate with 2 homers and a team-best 8 RBIs.

With Campbell, Shewmake and a stellar supporting cast, EA-WR looks to build on its 15-19 mark from last season and a first-round loss in the Class 2A Southwestern Regional to Staunton.

