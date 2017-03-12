Civic Memorial enjoys good season

Civic Memorial boys’ basketball head coach Doug Carey has an affinity he feels with each group of passing seniors. This year, in his sixth year as head coach, the Eagles finished the season 22-10 and Carey had a special group.

“It’s hard to say goodbye,” Carey said after the Eagles fell to Breese Central in a wild, back-and-forth 44-43 affair in the Class 3A CM Regional finals on March 3.

“When you are with these kids day in and day out in the summer and the fall and the winter, they are family. They really are, and I am just so proud of each and every one of them.”

Each class of seniors leaves their mark with Carey, and this group was no different. This year’s team featured 5 seniors. David Lane, Jaxsen Helmkamp, Brandon Hampton, Zach Williams and Camryn Gerhardt all featured prominently on the roster throughout the season.

Lane was second on the team with 11.2 points per game, while Helmkamp chipped in with 5.6 ppg and also started. Hampton (3.0 ppg), Gerhardt (3.1 ppg) and Williams (2.0 ppg) contributed off the bench.

“They gave me everything they had for 2 or 3 years, they really did,” Carey said. “They exceeded the expectations of just about everybody; they came out with a 22-win season, won a share of the (Mississippi Valley) conference and came within one point of beating the No. 9 team in the state.”

After an 18-12 campaign last season, in which CM lost to eventual Class 3A state champ Althoff, expectations were high for this team heading into this season. Things were a little rough out of the gate, as the team went 3-3 through the first six games.

In early December the Eagles started stringing together wins, which included a third-place finish at the Freeburg/Columbia Holiday Tournament, and were 10-5 by the end of the month.

CM made it to the championship game of the Litchfield Tournament, losing to Mount Zion, but after that game it put together a record of 9-3 to close out the year on a high note.

That run included an overtime regional win against MVC rival Triad, which had beaten the Eagles three times during the regular season.

“During the Christmas Tournament to the Litchfield tournament, we just had a couple of tough games and the boys kind of had enough of it,” Carey said. “We came out of it and said, ‘We aren’t going to lose those close games anymore.’ And toward the end of the season we were just playing our best basketball. And that is all you really want as a coach; you want your team playing the best at the end of the season.”

Despite the loss at the end to Breese Central, the Eagles can certainly look back on this season with pride. Several players made huge progress in their development as players, and the upward trajectory of CM basketball was on full display for 2016-17.

Junior Jaquan Adams led the squad in points (14.4 per game) and rebounds (6.1 per game), while fellow juniors Caden Clark (7.9 ppg) and Geoffrey Withers (5.6 ppg) also started and excelled. Sophomore Bryce Zupan (4.4 ppg) also saw good minutes off the bench.

They will all return next season for CM, leaving the program in good hands.

“I think we had a really good season. We exceeded a lot of expectations; some goals we met, and some goals we didn’t meet,” Carey said. “We wanted to win the conference; we got a piece of that. We wanted to win the regional, and we fell one point one short of that. We won 20 games — we were looking to try and do that this season. It was a good season for us and most the boys, if not all the boys, played above and beyond what we thought they could do this year.”

Carey’s career coaching record with the Eagles stands at an impressive 91-60.

