Eagles flying high on the lanes

Trent Morgan couldn’t have asked for a better start in his first year as Civic Memorial boys’ bowling coach.

The Eagles won their first 7 matches and owned an 8-3 record entering this week. They also had senior Devin Davis fire a perfect 300 game.

“I think he’s been doing a pretty good job,” Davis said of his new coach.

Now, the Eagles are setting their sights on turning in a strong postseason. Last year, they had just two bowlers qualify for sectionals and Davis was one of them.

“I really do think that we have a chance of winning our regional this year and we should make it to sectionals as a team,” Davis said. “If we do that, hopefully a couple of us can manage to squeeze through at state.”

The Eagles were scheduled to compete in the Alton Tournament on Thursday at Airport Bowl in Bethalto. They have six dual matches remaining.

“For us now, we just have to be consistent,” Morgan said. “We’re kind of up and down in our play. We bowled a 1,051 against Highland (on Dec. 6) and that’s pretty good. If we can do that consistently, I’ll take our chances with anybody.”

Davis bowled a 300 in the first game of CM’s 29-11 victory over Waterloo on Nov. 14 at West Park Bowl in Columbia. He finished with a 734 series.

Davis, Gage Jennings and Zach Hagen make up the senior class. Junior Zac Cathorall and sophomores Cort Jackson and Gordon Madrey round out the varsity.

“We’re a good group of guys,” Hagen said. “We keep each other going. That’s what we’ve got to do. If we sit in silence, we kind of drop. But if we get pumped up and relax, we’re all good to go.”

Morgan replaced Shawn Callies as the Eagles’ coach this year. He has worked as a teacher at CM for 10 years and has been part of the school’s football coaching staff for 9.

“I was looking forward for an opportunity in a non-traditional sport,” Morgan said. “I wanted to try something different. I’m enjoying it. The boys are awesome. I enjoy coaching these guys. It’s fun because it’s a little different from me. I’m learning a lot from them and I’m learning how to coach bowling and learning how to help these guys win and help these guys become better bowlers.”

CM opened its season — and the Morgan era — on Nov. 8 with a win over Roxana. The Eagles beat Jersey twice and had victories over Southwestern, East Alton-Wood River, Waterloo and Metro East Lutheran.

“We really thought that this might be the year that we would go undefeated because in the first seven matches, we were all clicking,” Davis said.

During the Eagles’ 7-0 start, five wins came at their home bowling alley, Airport Bowl.

“We were bowling pretty good,” Morgan said. “We came up against good schools such as Jersey and Southwestern and Roxana and Waterloo. Our guys stepped up and knocked down a lot of pins. We had some high averages. I was proud with the way the guys played.”

Highland handed CM its first loss of the season on Dec. 6 at Poplar Junction Lanes. The Eagles lost 3,116-2,952.

“We controlled the first game,” Morgan said. “In the second game, we were tied straight down the middle in points and pins. In the third game, we couldn’t pull it together. I look forward to getting the opportunity to play them again. Our guys will look forward to the challenge and we’ll see if we can pull out a victory in that one.”

CM suffered losses to Triad on Dec. 8 at home and to Mascoutah on Dec. 13 on the road. The squad broke its three-match losing streak with a win over Waterloo.

The Eagles are 4-3 in Mississippi Valley Conference play with three matches to go. They bowl against Mascoutah on Jan. 5 at Airport Bowl.

Davis said his team has improved tremendously from last year, when it finished 9-8.

“Toward the end of the year last year, we started slacking off a little bit,” the CM senior said. “Isaac (Vancil) and I advanced to sectionals individually. This year, I think we’re going to make it to sectionals as a team and hopefully win our regional.”

Shelly Moore takes over head coaching duties on the girls’ squad. After losing to Waterloo on Dec. 14, the Eagles are 2-5.

Sophomore Ashley Westbrook has been the team’s top performer with a 192 average. CM also got solid efforts from Cori Beckham and Bristol Dahlen.

“We’re really coming together as a team,” said Moore, who is coaching for the first time in more than 20 years. “They have good chemistry together and showing improvement already early in the season. We’re a young team. We don’t have any seniors, so I’m seeing a lot of improvement from our newbies.”

