Eagles, Oilers, Redbirds look to bounce back

The Bethalto Eagles began the New Year on a high note.

The Eagles celebrated a 4-2 victory over the Edwardsville Tigers on Jan. 2 at East Alton Ice Arena. Two days later, they cruised to a 13-1 win over the East Alton-Wood River Oilers.

“We’re finally turning it around,” Bethalto coach Brayden Emerick said. “We’re finding what we need to do to win and we’re really executing on it.”

Now, Bethalto is setting its sights on turning in a strong showing in the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association 1A division. The Eagles are playing in the 1A group after finishing in the bottom half of the league.

Bethalto (4-9-3) finished in a tie for eighth with Edwardsville in the 12-team standings with 11 points. The top six teams play in 2A and the bottom six play in 1A.

“It was split well,” Emerick said. “It kind of sucks that we got stuck in 1A, but the division is really tough. They’re going to be really great competitive games and I think any one of these teams can come out and win it.”

The Oilers and the Alton Redbirds are hoping to bounce back in the 1A division, too. Alton (1-13-2) finished 11th with four points and EA-WR (1-15) was 12th with two.

The Eagles, Redbirds and Oilers play every other 1A team once more to determine seeding for the 1A playoffs. Highland, Edwardsville and Triad are also in the 1A pool.

Columbia, Freeburg/Waterloo, O’Fallon, Granite City, Collinsville, and Belleville are in the 2A pool.

The second half of the season was scheduled to begin Monday.

“The way it was split for the second half of the season is perfect,” Emerick said. “I think it’s the way it should have been from the start if you ask me.”

Columbia came in first with a 13-1-2 record and 28 points, beating out Freeburg/Waterloo (13-2-1) by one point. O’Fallon, the highest-scoring team in the league with 137 points, was third with 12-3-1 and 25 points, Granite City was in fourth at 11-5 and 22 points after winning eight games last year, Collinsville is in fifth at 9-5-1 and 19 points and Belleville is in sixth at 7-6-3 and 17 points.

Highland (8-7-1) also had 17 points, but Belleville earned the sixth and final spot in the 2A division because it beat Highland in head-to-head competition, forcing the Bulldogs to play in 1A.

Edwardsville, which won five straight MVCHA titles from 2012-2016, is 5-10-1. Triad is 10th at 3-11-1 with 7 points.

Emerick, who replaced Derek Kahl as Bethalto head coach this year, said he was thrilled his team beat the Tigers after tying them 4-4 in the last meeting on Dec. 18.

“It’s great,” Emerick said. “It’s something that our organization hasn’t been able to do for a long time.”

After starting their season with a loss to Collinsville, the Eagles beat Alton 5-3 on Nov. 13 for their first victory. Then, they hit a slump, going 0-8-3 in the next 11 games.

Now, Bethalto is getting back on the winning track as it took a three-game winning streak into the second half of the season. The Eagles scored 27 goals during that winning streak.

“They’re finally starting to generate some offense,” Emerick said. “I think we’re finally realizing our potential and being able to play as a team we’re capable of. I think going into the season, the first couple of games were really rough and they started kicking themselves. Now, they’ve found their groove and they’re ready to play. It shows up on the scoreboard, too.”

Nolan Kahl is the Eagles’ top scorer with 27 goals, including 5 against EA-WR on Jan. 4. Clark Sasek is the second-leading scorer with 12 goals.

The Redbirds beat EA-WR on Nov. 21 for their only victory. Then, they went 0-10-2 in their next 12 games.

First-year Alton coach Aaron Kestler said the first half of the season was a disappointment for his team. The Redbirds are second to last in the league in scoring with 33 goals.

“(The) 1A (division) is definitely not where we want to be,” said Kestler, who replaced Steven Campbell as coach. “We had a good first two weeks in the first half of the season, but it seemed to taper off and fall off and we didn’t play the game that we know we can play out there. We hope to turn it around in the second half of the season and hopefully finish as the top seed and make a deep run into the playoffs.”

The Redbirds have been getting solid efforts from Connor Neely, Tristan Mouser and Tristen Seymour. Neely leads Alton with 17 goals, Mouser has 6 goals and 3 assists, and Seymour has 4 goals and 5 assists.

EA-WR, which also has a new coach in Tim Weishaupt, defeated Alton 7-3 on Nov. 15. Kaleb Harrop, who attends Bethel Christian Academy, scored all seven of the Oilers’ goals in that contest and has a team-high 25 for the season. The Oilers have lost 14 games in a row since that win over the Redbirds.

