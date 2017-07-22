Eagles seeking to soar again in ‘17

The Civic Memorial Eagles are coming off consecutive seasons with playoff berths. This year — head coach Mike Parmentier’s second at the helm of the program — after losing 20 players to graduation, the team will have to fight an uphill battle to make it back.

CM went 5-5 last season, advancing to the Class 4A playoffs and drawing eventual state champion Rochester. The Eagles lost 52-7 to Rochester in the opening round. In 2015, they lost to Mater Dei 34-14 during a Class 4A home playoff game at Lewis Hauser Field. CM’s last postseason win came in 2005.

While Parmentier anticipates some tribulation with his young squad in ‘17, he remains confident they can compete and make the playoffs for a third consecutive season.

“We’re obviously going to be pretty young,” Parmentier said. “We feel like the kids that we have will step in and do a good job. It’s going to be a shell shock that first game, but with this group if we can stay healthy and continue with a positive attitude and enthusiasm that is really going to overcome some things.”

Returning starters are quarterback Brayden Pierce, defensive end Elija Jones, and tackle Brayden Georgoff. All three were key players in the last two seasons in which the Eagles made the playoffs. In 2016, Pierce threw for 556 yards and 4 touchdowns while tossing 7 interceptions.

Apart from those three players, though, the Eagles will be starting a number of players who last year were on the freshman-sophomore team, which finished the season 5-4.

“There are some guys from that squad that will be able to step in and help,” Parmentier said.

While he did not mention any of the new players that might make an impact this year, Parmentier did say the program in general is still strong and continues to grow.

“The program is approaching almost 70 kids now; a couple years ago it probably wasn’t even over 45 or so,” Parmentier said. “We’re just having fun and they’re just getting after it.”

Parmentier also mentioned that because the team is so young and new, it opens up a lot of possibilities for him as a coach, and despite its lack of varsity experience, Parmentier relishes in the raw possibility of his young team.

“We’re not going to have a lot of hype and a lot of press, so we can kick some cans and do some things and not worry about it; get a little wild with some trick plays and do what we want to do,” he said. “I’m really excited about our younger guys. I think it’s a good group.”

That still doesn’t mean Parmentier doesn’t want to try and deliver for his seniors.

“At the same time for our seniors, we want to win this year; we know we only have three kids coming back but we want to make it back to the playoffs again; that’s our goal,” he said. “We’re going to have to win five games or more to do that, so that is going to be tough, but I think they can do it.”

Parmentier has gotten a glimpse of what was possible this summer, when his squad played a number of 7-on-7 games. He took them up to a 7-on-7 tournament at Illinois College in Jacksonville and played two exhibition games against Alton High and Collinsville.

“I thought our kids competed really well and after the initial shock of playing varsity kids, I thought our kids got over it and they played really well,” he said.

The Eagles also will face a tough start to the season: they are playing four of their first five games on the road. First up is Marquette Catholic on Aug. 25, followed by East Alton-Wood River on Sept. 1.

The Eagles first home game will be vs. Richland County High School on Sept. 8.

Tenderfooted as they may be, Parmentier says his team will be ready to compete and they are excited about the possibilities in store for them this year.

“They don’t know any better, and we’re just going to go out on Friday nights and line up our best and play as hard as we can and play with a lot of enthusiasm,” he said.

