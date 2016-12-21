Edwardsville All-Area Teams

FOOTBALL PLAYERS OF THE YEAR

A.J. Epenesa — Edwardsville

Dionte Rodgers — Edwardsville

OFFENSE: Lucas Davis of Edwardsville, Brendan Dickmann of Edwardsville, Dayleon Harris of Edwardsville, Riley Patterson of Edwardsville, Jacob Stellhorn of Edwardsville, Daval Torres of Edwardsville, Cale Warrer of Edwardsville, R.J. Wilson of Edwardsville, Earl Green of MELHS, Kai Luckert of MELHS, Jvyaun Wilson of MELHS.

DEFENSE: Cyress Ahart of Edwardsville, Ryan Connelly of Edwardsville, Andrew Holderer of Edwardsville, Nathan Kolesa of Edwardsville, Jason Queen of Edwardsville, Kendall Abdur-Rahman of Edwardsville, Tate Rujawitz of Edwardsville, Earl Green of MELHS, Kyle Johnson of MELHS, Darrien Miller of MELHS.

VOLLEYBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Rachel Pranger — Edwardsville

PICKS: Kate Martin of Edwardsville, Nicki Meyer of Edwardsville, Shelbey Saye of Edwardsville, Maria Smith of Edwardsville, Corrine Timmermann of Edwardsville, Rachel Verdun of Edwardsville, Megan Woll of Edwardsville, Courtney Fenelon of MELHS, Lydia Flaherty of MELHS, Ashlee Robinson of MELHS, Emily Schwarz of MELHS, Danielle Timmermann of MELHS, Emma Deist of Father McGivney, Claire McKee of Father McGivney, Kara Mosby of Father McGivney.

BOYS’ SOCCER PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Mohammad Hamad — Edwardsville

PICKS: Michael Glisson of Edwardsville, Daniel Hentz of Edwardsville, Alec Mills of Edwardsville, Bryce Noll of Edwardsville, Daniel Picchiotti of Edwardsville, Zach Timmermann of Edwardsville, Stephen Korte of MELHS, Noah Landers of MELHS, Kedric Norwood of MELHS, Aaron Boulanger of Father McGivney, Logan Shumate of Father McGivney, Eli Skubish of Father McGivney, D.J. Villhard of Father McGivney.

GIRLS’ TENNIS PLAYERS OF THE YEAR

Morgan Colbert — Edwardsville

Grace Desse — Edwardsville

PICKS: Mackenzie Cadigan of Edwardsville, Abby Cimarolli of Edwardsville, Natalie Karibian of Edwardsville, Maria Mezo of Edwardsville, Kathryn Butler of MELHS, Cierra Frields of MELHS, Heather Moore-Malec of MELHS, Maycen O’Leary of MELHS.

BOYS’ GOLFER OF THE YEAR

Ben Tyrrell — Edwardsville

PICKS: Luke Babington of Edwardsville, Blake Burris of Edwardsville, Spencer Patterson of Edwardsville, Jon Ratterman of Edwardsville, Tanner White of Edwardsville, Michael Fields of MELHS, Jake Jump of MELHS.

GIRLS’ GOLFER OF THE YEAR

Addasyn Zeller — Edwardsville

PICKS: Jessica Benson of Edwardsville, Paige Hamel of Edwardsville, Sydney Sahuri of Edwardsville, Carlie VanPatten of Edwardsville, Kayla Weinacht of Edwardsville.

BOYS’ CROSS COUNTRY RUNNER OF THE YEAR

Francesco Romano — Edwardsville

PICKS: Todd Baxter of Edwardsville, Max Hartmann of Edwardsville, Sam McCormick of Edwardsville, Dan Powell of Edwardsville, Roland Prenzler of Edwardsville, Zach Walters of Edwardsville, Darion Brooks of MELHS, Javon Watkins of MELHS, Daniel Jones of Father McGivney.

GIRLS’ CROSS COUNTRY RUNNER OF THE YEAR

Abby Schrobilgen — Edwardsville

PICKS: Julianna Determan of Edwardsville, Jaycie Hudson of Edwardsville, Abby Korak of Edwardsville, Maddie Miller of Edwardsville, Melissa Spencer of Edwardsville, Victoria Vegher of Edwardsville, Nura Freese of MELHS, Kate Muravjova of MELHS, Mira McAtee of Father McGivney.