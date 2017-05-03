Edwardsville All-Area Teams

BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR — MARK SMITH OF EDWARDSVILLE

PICKS: A.J. Epenesa of Edwardsville, Jack Marinko of Edwardsville, Oliver Stephen of Edwardsville, Caleb Strohmeier of Edwardsville, Dan Jones of Father McGivney, Logan Shumate of Father McGivney, Noah Coddington of Metro East Lutheran, J.J. Schwarz of Metro East Lutheran, Braden Woolsey of Metro East Lutheran.

GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR — MAKENZIE SILVEY OF EDWARDSVILLE

PICKS: Myriah Noodel-Haywood of Edwardsville, Quierra Love of Edwardsville, Kate Martin of Edwardsville, Rachel Pranger of Edwardsville, Criste’on Waters of Edwardsville, Kara Mosby of Father McGivney, Macy Hoppes of Father McGivney, Madison Webb of Father McGivney, Sami Kasting of Metro East Lutheran, Ashlee Robinson of Metro East Lutheran, Ellen Schulte of Metro East Lutheran.

HOCKEY PLAYERS OF THE YEAR — MATT GRIFFIN AND TYLER SCHAEFFER OF EDWARDSVILLE

PICKS: Logan Bielicke of Edwardsville Mid States, Trevor Henson of Edwardsville Mid States, Carson Lewis of Edwardsville Mid States, Stanley Lucas of Edwardsville Mid States, Lucas Tucker of Edwardsville Mid States, Sam Gibbons of Edwardsville MVCHA, Collin Salter of Edwardsville MVCHA, Mark Tucker of Edwardsville MVCHA, Dylan Twardy of Edwardsville MVCHA.

WRESTLER OF THE YEAR — LUKE ODOM OF EDWARDSVILLE

PICKS – Noah Surtin (113) of Edwardsville, Dylan Wright (126) of Edwardsville, Ben Schlueter (132) of Edwardsville, Joe Griffin (138) of Edwardsville, Rafael Roman (145) of Edwardsville, Baylor Montgomery (152) of Edwardsville, Guy Brown (160) of Edwardsville, Markell DeBerry (170) of Edwardsville, Connor Mikulait (182) of Edwardsville, Sam Martin (195) of Edwardsville, Josh Anderson (220) of Edwardsville, DaJuan Burton (120) of Metro East Lutheran, Timmy Lott (285) of Metro East Lutheran.

BOYS BOWLER OF THE YEAR — HUNTER NOUD OF EDWARDSVILLE

PICKS – Kameron Gausling of Edwardsville, Spencer Gray of Edwardsville, Eddie Sims of Edwardsville, Kody Timmons of Edwardsville, Kyle Asbury of Metro East Lutheran, Michael Coulson of Metro East Lutheran, Jarod Silhavy of Father McGivney.

GIRLS BOWLER OF THE YEAR — SYDNEY SAHURI OF EDWARDSVILLE

PICKS – Samantha Linck of Edwardsville, Jhala McMath of Edwardsville, Jhalyn McMath of Edwardsville, Rachel McTague of Edwardsville, Olivia Hausan of Metro East Lutheran, Annalise Klaus of Metro East Lutheran.

