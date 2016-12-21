Edwardsville Athlete of the Week: December 21, 2016

Ice Hockey | Matthew Griffin

Griffin is a junior goalie on the Edwardsville Tiger varsity ice hockey team, which plays in the Mid-States Club Hockey Association in Missouri.

He’s having an outstanding season for the 10-2 Tigers, who are currently enjoying an 8-game winning streak in their first season playing in the Mid-States.

Griffin earns the Edwardsville Athlete of the Week award after having an outstanding performance during a 2-1 win over Saint Louis University High School on Dec. 15. He made 43 saves on 44 shots in the victory, avenging a 2-1 loss to SLUH earlier in the season.

In 9 contests between the pipes, Griffin is 7-2 with a 95 percent save percentage and 1.78 goals against average. He’s only allowed 16 goals against a whopping 326 shots on goal.

