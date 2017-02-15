Edwardsville Athlete of the Week: February 15, 2017

Basketball | Braden Woolsey

Woolsey turned in a strong offensive effort for the Metro East Lutheran Knights last week, scoring in double figures in three games and helping his team win all of them.

The MELHS senior scored 10 against Madison on Feb. 7, 13 against Woodlawn on Feb. 10 and a team-high 16 against Riverton on Feb. 11 at the Riverton Shootout. Woolsey helped the Knights beat Madison 71-56, Woodlawn 63-44 and Riverton 61-44.

Woolsey scored in double digits 15 times this season and has boosted his scoring average to 12 points per game.

Woolsey and the Knights had won 10 of their last 12 games and were 14-13 heading into this week, the final week of the regular season.

Last year, Woolsey averaged six points per game and helped MELHS finish 25-6.

This season, Woolsey is one of nine seniors on the team. He played his final home game against Woodlawn.

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter