Edwardsville Athlete of the Week: January 18, 2017

Wrestling | Luke Odom

Odom, just a freshman for the Edwardsville wrestling team, entered this week ranked No. 2 in the state at 106 pounds in Class 3A.

He’s enjoyed a sensational start to his prep career, carrying a 27-4 record into the week. He earns Edwardsville AdVantage News Athlete of the Week honors after finishing second at the grueling Cheesehead Tournament in Kaukauna, Wis., on Jan. 6-7.

Odom pinned Miles Trahey of Orland Park Sandburg in 52 seconds of his opening match, then blanked Matt Ramos of Lockport 6-0 in the semifinals.

In the finals, he met fellow freshman Dylan Ragusin of Montini, who is ranked first in the state in 3A. Odom came up just short, losing 2-1 in an ultimate tiebreaker.

“(Second place) wasn’t really what I was looking for, but it helps me drive for the season and push through to state,” Odom said. “I’m looking to win state, hopefully this year.”

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter