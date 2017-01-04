Edwardsville Athlete of the Week: January 4, 2017

Basketball | Mark Smith

Smith, a 6-foot-4 senior guard for the Edwardsville Tiger boys’ basketball, is building his resumé quickly.

On Dec. 30, he was named the tournament MVP at the Prairie Farms Holiday Classic in Collinsville after scoring 35 points in an 83-75 win over Althoff in the championship game.

The Tigers were playing in their first holiday tournament in Collinsville since 1995 and won their first title there since 1992. Smith is the first EHS player to be named MVP in a holiday tournament there.

“That means a lot,” Smith said of the MVP award. “I just thank God for everything. I’m blessed to have the opportunity to win it. It’s a great feeling.”

Smith netted 90 points in 4 tournament games for the Tigers in Collinsville. He leads Edwardsville by averaging 21.6 points per game on the season. His stellar campaign is drawing tons of Division I interest for him. University of Illinois head coach John Groce was on hand for the title tilt in Collinsville watching Smith’s efforts.

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter