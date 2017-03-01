Edwardsville Athlete of the Week: March 1, 2017

Wrestling | Noah Surtin

Surtin’s first trip to the Class 3A state wrestling tournament was a successful one.

The Edwardsville sophomore finished fifth in the 113-pound division after pinning St. Rita’s Tommy Russell just 33 seconds into the fifth-place match Feb. 18 at State Farm Center in Champaign. Surtin became the first Edwardsville wrestler to earn all-state honors at 113.

“I didn’t wrestle great earlier in the tournament, so to end it off like that was a really good feeling,” Surtin said.

The effort earned Surtin this week’s Edwardsville AdVantage News Athlete of the Week award.

Surtin finished with a 38-8 record and was one of two Edwardsville state placewinners. The other was freshman Luke Odom at 106. It marked the first time EHS has had two state medalists in the same season.

Last year, Surtin finished 41-8 and came up a victory short of going to state at 106.

Surtin qualified for this year’s state tournament by finishing second at 113 in the Class 3A Normal Community Sectional. He was one of four Edwardsville state qualifiers.

Surtin finished with a 3-2 mark at state. He won his first two matches and lost in the championship semifinals and consolation semifinals before getting the victory over Russell in the fifth-place match.

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter