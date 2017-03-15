Edwardsville Athlete of the Week: March 15, 2017

Basketball | Makenzie Silvey

Silvey turned in an outstanding senior season for the Edwardsvillle girls’ basketball team this winter.

She averaged a team-high 16 points per game, helped the Tigers finish second in the Class 4A state tournament and earned first-team all-state honors from the Associated Press and the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association.

Silvey turned in strong performances in the Class 4A Illinois Wesleyan Super-Sectional against Benet Academy on Feb. 27 and in the two games against Montini and Geneva at the 4A state tournament.

She scored 18 points against Benet to help the Tigers qualify for the state tournament. At state, she scored nine in the 37-35 win over Montini in the semifinals — including the game-winning basket with 27 seconds left — and finished with 17 in the 41-40 loss to Geneva in the championship game.

The solid efforts earned Silvey this week’s Edwardsville AdVantage News Athlete of the Week award.

Silvey helped Edwardsville finish 32-1. The Tigers were 120-6 with four regional and four sectional titles in her four years at EHS.

Silvey, who plans to continue her basketball career at SIU Carbondale next year, earned all-state honors from the AP and IBCA for the third year in a row.

