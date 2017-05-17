Edwardsville Athlete of the Week: May 17, 2017

Soccer | Abigail Crabtree

Crabtree is enjoying another outstanding season with the Edwardsville girls soccer team this spring.

The Edwardsville senior is the team’s leading scorer with 11 goals. She hit the double-digit mark in goals after scoring a pair in the Tigers’ 7-1 win over the O’Fallon Panthers in their regular season finale on May 9. She also finished with two assists. Crabtree also tallied a pair of goals against Alton on May 2 during a 4-2 win.

The strong efforts against O’Fallon and Alton earned Crabtree this week’s Edwardsville AdVantage News Athlete of the Week award.

Crabtree now has 49 goals in her high school career. She scored 15 goals as a freshman, seven as a sophomore and 16 as a junior.

This spring, Crabtree scored at least one goal nine times. Besides the O’Fallon and Alton games, she has scored goals against Marquette Catholic, Rochester, Cor Jesu, Fort Smith (Ark.) Southside, Belleville East, Althoff and Granite City.

Crabtree helped the Tigers finish their regular season at 11-3-2 overall and 4-1-1 in Southwestern Conference play. Edwardsville extended its winning streak to six matches with the win over the Panthers.

Crabtree plans to continue her soccer career at Purdue University next year.

