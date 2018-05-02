Edwardsville Boys Basketball Player of the Year

Jack Marinko had a season to remember for the Edwardsville Tigers.

The senior guard finished averaging 26.0 points per game, which is second all-time in a season for EHS, trailing only Dick Brown’s 26.2 ppg in 1975. He also poured in 701 points on the season. Marinko became the third Tiger to score more than 700 points in a season, joining Mannie Jackson (838) and Mark Smith (700).

“I’ve grown a lot since junior year,” Marinko said. “I got stronger, took it to the lane more. Offensively my teammates trusted me and got me the ball more so I could score more.

“Last year, I was more of a role player. I made threes when I was open, but this year it was my turn to step up and that’s what I did.”

Marinko had 8 straight games with more than 20 points to open the 2017-18 season, including a 41-point performance against Soldan, his career best.

He credits a lot of his growth as an offensive player to playing with a trio of senior standouts last season. Smith was Illinois’ Mr. Basketball last year and played his freshman season at Illinois before transferring to Missouri. Oliver Stephen just finished his freshman campaign at Southwestern Illinois College and A.J. Epenesa made the All-Big Ten Freshman Team in football at Iowa this past fall. All three were 1,000-point scorers for the Tigers.

Marinko became the 23rd Edwardsville player to join that fraternity. He finished with 1,017 for his career.

Even more than playing with the three EHS standouts, he gave credit to the system and head coach Mike Waldo for his development.

“It was amazing playing for coach Waldo,” Marinko said. “He’s dedicated his life to basketball and prepares us for every game … he always believed in us and we had to step up and be ready for him every day at practice. You can never go in there and think you’re going to take a day off. For three hours every day, you have to go in and give it your best. There’s no giving up.”

The 2017-18 season was Waldo’s 30th with the Tigers and his last. Assistant coach Dustin Battas was recently named the new head coach for EHS for the ‘18-19 season.

“It was really sad for (Waldo’s) career to come to an end (at Edwardsville),” Marinko said. “He had an astonishing career with a bunch of milestones he passed. For me to be in his last year is something a lot of people can’t say and I’m just really thankful he was able to stay for my senior year.”

Now Marinko is turning his attention to playing in college. He has a list that includes Division II schools Nova Southeastern in Florida, Lindenwood St. Charles and McKendree, along with NAIA Missouri Baptist, D-III Millikin and Southwestern Illinois College.

Edwardsville will always hold a special place in his heart and he’ll miss being a Tiger.

“I’ll miss playing with Caleb (Strohmeier),” he said. “I’ve been playing with him since fourth grade. Just being able to grow up playing with him, we have that connection. Then also just playing under coach Waldo is great.”

