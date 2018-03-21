Edwardsville baseball is in good hands

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate EHS head baseball coach Tim Funkhouser passes the Class 4A second place state trophy to his players in June 2017. Funkhouser was named the 2017 IHSA Coach of the Year for the Tigers’ 34-8 season and successful postseason run.

The 2017 baseball season is one that won’t soon be forgotten for the Edwardsville Tigers.

As they enter 2018, they’ll be on a mission to replicate the success that carried them to a 34-8 record and a second-place finish at the Class 4A state tournament.

Along the way, longtime head coach Tim Funkhouser garnered accolades for the memorable run, being named the 2017 Baseball Coach of the Year by the IHSA. Funkhouser, a former standout Tiger player, returned to guide the EHS program in 1999, replacing two-time state champion coach Tom Pile.

Funkhouser has compiled a 582-148 record at Edwardsville, with a pair of second-place finishes at state, 6 state tournament appearances and 13 regional crowns. Last year’s 34 wins are tied for the second most in a season during his 19-year regime.

“I think our team success last year and the way our guys went about their business during our state run and the way our crowd cheered us on and those types of things, I think the IHSA recognized this is a program that deserves recognition,” said Funkhouser, who enters his 20th season as head coach. “To me that’s more important than me winning a certificate. I’m just the figurehead up top, but really it’s the many coaches who have helped out over the years and the ones that played a role last year directly.”

Funkhouser has been around Tiger baseball as long as he can remember, watching his father, Bill, direct the program from 1973-80, including a state berth in ‘80.

His dad collected Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association Coach of the Year honors in 1980.

“I remember seeing that trophy he had years ago, so it was neat from that standpoint,” Funkhouser said of winning his award.

Of course, being around Pile and pitching coach Mike Waldo have also had a profound effect. Waldo’s EHS career dates back to that ‘80 season. The Tigers have won at least 20 games every season since then, running that streak to 38 straight in ‘17.

Funkhouser was part of the first state championship at Edwardsville as a player in 1990, too. All of those experiences have helped him grow to this point as a coach.

“Fortunately, I was able to play at the state tournament in ‘88 and for a championship in 1990 as a player,” Funkhouser said. “Then we were able to make it to the state tournament three out of my first four years as coach. Fortunately, we got to the state championship that fourth year in 2002. We’re well aware it’s a single elimination tournament and really tough. I enjoyed the practices leading up and the calm our guys had each day.”

Having Waldo around as a mentor and fellow coach has been key for Funkhouser. Waldo, who just finished up his final season as EHS’ head boys basketball coach, is now entering his last year as the pitching coach for the Tigers. Funkhouser gives him much credit for the program’s success and knows he’ll be missed when he’s gone.

“He’s been that mentor over the years and it’s been a great relationship and fun going to work each day with him,” he said. “We’ll look forward to having him back for another go around and take advantage of each moment we have with him.

“When I took over (1999) — I’d played for him and everything — but it wasn’t a setting where he was like, ‘This is how it’s going to be.’ I know one of the first times we sat down he didn’t care about who got the accolades. Here’s a guy going into his 38th year coaching baseball and I’m receiving an award that he’s put in a lot more years and all the things he’s contributed to our program.”

And of course, he’d be remiss not to acknowledge the performance of the EHS players in ‘17. The development of last year’s senior class was key to the success. Players like Andrew Yancik, Kade Burns, Dylan Burris, and Joel Quirin played big roles.

“Their growth and development was amazing to watch,” he said. “I have the opportunity to see those guys when they come in, but then to see them develop over the years is not always a straight incline of development … They stuck to their craft and developed into key players for us.”

Now Edwardsville is looking to get the most out of another crop of Tigers. EHS entered this week at 3-0 after winning a trio of games in the Prep Baseball Report Metro East Kickoff Classic.

“It’s a fun journey each year, and we’re in a good place because we feel like we’re a program that can make some noise in the postseason,” Funkhouser said. “It’s fun to be a part of that.”

