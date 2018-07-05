Edwardsville Baseball Player of the Year

Drake Westcott has had a stellar start to his high school baseball career.

After two seasons, the Edwardsville sophomore has gotten two All-Southwestern Conference nods, an all-state selection in Class 4A by the Illinois Baseball Coaches Association and played in a 4A state championship game.

The all-state selection came this year, while the state title contest was during his freshman campaign. It taught him a lot to lead to his success in his second season with the Tigers.

“That was a great experience, a good group of guys going to state,” Westcott said. “Getting in the playoffs, my nerves really never bothered me. It was just another game. Coach (Mike) Waldo gave us a speech after the Waterloo game before the playoffs and said if we did all these things, we were going to win every single game and make it to state. We took the mentality that every man did their job and we made it to the state championship game and it was huge.”

Westcott committed himself to solid fitness efforts to transform his physical appearance in the offseason. Better conditioning, a core foundation from his memorable freshman season and extraordinary talent led him to win the triple crown for the EHS offense.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound first baseman hit a team-best .510 with 7 home runs and 34 RBIs. He also had team highs with 12 doubles and two triples, while walking 34 times and only striking out 16 times.

He became only the fourth Tiger to hit better than .500 in a season, joining Jake Garella (2016), Todd Baumgartner (2005) and Dave Crouthers (1998).

“I spent a lot of hours with a personal trainer on speed and agility in the weight room,” he said. “I’ve been eating a lot more protein and not as many carbs. I’ve lost 19 pounds since December and that’s all due to the personal trainer and the weight room and just hard work every day.”

One of his highlights in ‘18 was against Granite City on March 28. Trailing 4-0 entering the bottom of the seventh at Tom Pile Field, EHS scored five runs to win 5-4, steered by a walkoff grand slam off the bat of Westcott.

“I got up to the plate and was looking for a pitch and got a high, down-the-middle fastball and I elevated it over the center field wall for a walkoff grand slam, and it was great,” Westcott said. “It was our first conference win of the year, too. (A walkoff grand slam is) something I’d never done before, so that was pretty cool.”

According to Westcott, who walloped 12 homers as a freshman, the biggest transformation came with his defensive prowess. His agility and lateral movement as a defender at first was much better, which was as much a credit to Edwardsville head coach Tim Funkhouser as it was to the training.

“My ability on the field defensively improved so much because of all that,” Westcott said. “So did my speed. I stole a lot more bases than I did last year, too and that’s due to the speed and agility training. Coach Funkhouser really helped me with the defense, though.”

Walks really played a role in Westcott’s sophomore campaign. He received free passes in 25 of 36 games and walked at least twice in 10 games, including a season-high three vs. Alton on May 1.

“This year I had a lot of walks,” Westcott said. “But that’s fine; it’s a free base and with (Reid) Hendrickson and (Jack) Cooper behind me, it’s kind of a free run. Most of the time when they walked me it backfired, so I’m fine with it because it helps the team out.”

Now the Louisville recruit will spend his summer traveling around the country to showcases, continue making fitness a priority and just continue to get better overall.

“I’m going to continue doing those classes with Funkhouser and improving my physical shape,” he said. “I’m going to work on some spots in my hitting to make myself more of an all-around complete player, too.

“You can’t stop working because they can take (the scholarship) away, or you get there and you don’t play. Regardless, it gets a little harder.”

