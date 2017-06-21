Edwardsville Baseball Co-Players of the Year

After helping the Edwardsville baseball team finish second in the Class 4A state tournament in Joliet on June 10, seniors Kade Burns and Dylan Burris spent the 237-mile bus ride back home reflecting on the outstanding season the Tigers had this spring.

EHS finished 34-8, competed in the state tournament for the first time in 10 years and earned its fifth state trophy in program history.

“It (the ride) was kind of quiet for a while, but it kind of set in that we ended up finishing second in the state and that’s not something to hang your head about at all,” Burns said. “There were mixed emotions. People were sad that we lost, but we had a hell of a ride, so we couldn’t be that upset about finishing second in the state once you thought about it.”

Burns and Burris were valuable players for the Tigers. Burns was the team’s top pitcher, going 10-2 with 98 strikeouts. Burris, an outfielder, was the top hitter with a .447 batting average, 16 doubles, a program-record 14 triples and 5 home runs.

The outstanding senior seasons earned Burris and Burns a share of this year’s Edwardsville AdVantage News Baseball Player of Year award.

Edwardsville’s season ended with an 8-3 loss to Crystal Lake South in the championship game. The loss ended the careers of 11 EHS seniors, including Burris and Burns.

“It haunts you that you lost your last game in high school,” Burris said. “You were so close to winning that state championship. At the end of the day, you have to realize how far this team has come together and how far we made it. There’s nothing to hang your head about at all.”

The Tigers won their first nine games en route to their 34th consecutive winning season. They beat Sandburg 11-3 in the University of Illinois Super-Sectional on June 5 to earn a trip to Joliet.

“You always go into the year being optimistic and saying the ultimate goal is a state championship, but I don’t know if anybody had it planned out that we would go to state,” Burns said. “Out of all of the other teams that went to state, we were probably the least talented team out of all of them. We bonded together and stuck together as a team and we won a few ballgames in a row and got hot at the right time and we played some good baseball down the stretch.”

Burris, who is the Tigers’ leadoff hitter, began his season with an 18-game hitting streak. He went 4 for 5 with five RBIs in Edwardsville’s 16-6 win over Francis Howell on April 16.

“I would like to credit (EHS) coach (Tim) Funkhouser because he was my head coach this season and I worked with him a lot in the winter,” Burris said. “We went through a lot prior to this. I also have to credit my dad and grandpa. They’ve both been there for me a lot and taught me everything about my hitting and my approach and my swing growing up.”

Burns picked up three of his wins during the postseason, including an 11-3 victory over Sandburg in super-sectional play. He started off at 5-0.

The senior right hander said assistant coach Mike Waldo was pretty helpful to him.

“He’s the mastermind behind the pitching,” he said. “I definitely wouldn’t be able to get as many guys out if it wasn’t for him knowing what he’s doing in calling pitches. He called his pitches and he has a reason for all of the pitches that he called and he probably did more research on the other teams than any college coach. He had a full scouting report on every single batter in every game. He knew what he was doing.”

Burns and Burris will continue their baseball careers in college. Burns will play for the University of Central Missouri, while Burris is headed to Wabash Valley College.

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter