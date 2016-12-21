Edwardsville Boys’ Golfer of the Year

Junior Ben Tyrrell enjoyed a solid season for the Edwardsville Tiger boys’ golf team in 2016.

He medaled five 18-hole tournaments for the Tigers, three 9-hole duals and capped it all off by finishing in seventh place individually at the Class 3A state tournament. All of his accomplishments have earned Tyrrell the Edwardsville AdVantage News Boys’ Golfer of the Year award.

“I came in pretty hot off of the summer tournaments, and my putting was pretty good at the beginning of the year,” Tyrrell said. “The middle wasn’t as good, but it still came together pretty nicely. The biggest factor was my putting; it made me go up a few strokes during the course of the year.”

His numbers backed up his outstanding season on the golf course. His 9-hole average was a 36.1, while his 18-hole average was a 72.6 during his junior campaign.

Two of the season’s highlights were carding a 32 over 9 holes vs. O’Fallon at Tamarack Country Club, good for 4-under, and his medalist honors at the St. Viator Invite in Chicagoland. Tyrrell shot a whopping 64 over 18 holes at Old Orchard Country Club in Chicago.

“To get the tournament record there was pretty cool,” he said of winning at St. Viator. “There are probably a bunch of really good golfers that come through that tournament for all the years it’s been played. It was pretty special to have the tournament record and have a win there. That can be a tough course. It’s pretty narrow.”

It was a whirlwind start for the junior, who nabbed medalist honors at the Alton Tee Off Classic (66) at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course and the Madison County Tournament (67) at Belk Park Golf Course — the first two events of the season.

He also medaled in a Southwestern Conference dual with Collinsville at Oak Brook Golf Club in August, carding a 34. His other SWC dual medal came against Belleville West (35) at Belk Park.

Things slowed for Tyrrell slightly through the middle of the season, but ramped back up with medalist honors at the SWC Tournament at Belk Park (73) and the Class 3A Quincy Regional (71) at Westview Golf Course.

The performance at regionals helped the Tigers win the team title with a 304. He then matched teammate Tanner White with a 75 to lead EHS at the Pekin Sectional. As a team the Tigers shot 307, finished second and advanced to state as a team.

On Day 1 at state, Tyrrell fired a 73 to find himself tied for ninth place, 4 strokes off first. White was sitting in a tie for fourth with a 72 for Edwardsville, too.

Tyrrell then shot 76 on Day 2 to finish with a 2-day total of 149, just 7 strokes off 3A state champion Brendan O’Reilly of Hinsdale Central (142). It earned him a medal with a tie for seventh individually.

“The first day was pretty good,” Tyrrell said of his state showing. “I could have been a few shots lower. My second day, my front 9 was good, but the back 9 was where I blew up a little bit, but it happens. The weather wasn’t helping. The wind on that back 9, I’ve never seen it come from the south before and it’s a completely different course when it comes from the south, so that was a big factor.”

With a year left and an outstanding junior campaign in the books, Tyrrell has his sights set on an even more fruitful senior season. After watching teammate Justin Hemings corral a 3A state title in Bloomington in 2015, Tyrrell knows a state crown is an attainable goal.

“It’s definitely possible,” Tyrrell said. “(Hemings) is a great player and he happened to play good those two days and happened to come out. Two days, that’s all it takes. Anybody can win it, so we’ll see what happens.”

