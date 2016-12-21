Edwardsville Boys’ Soccer Player of the Year

Although Edwardsville senior midfielder Mohammad Hamad has compiled lots of individual accomplishments, his final year with the program created more than impressive statistics.

“This season created some of my best memories,” Hamad said. “The players and the coaches; this program is like one big family.”

Hamad’s accomplishments have earned him the honor of being the Edwardsville AdVantage News Boys’ Soccer Player of the Year. He finished the season with 8 goals and 2 assists for a total of 18 points and was the Tigers’ lone representative on the Class 3A all-state team.

“I was happy to score as much as I did,” he said. “I had 2 goals last year and 8 goals my sophomore season. My teammates made everything much easier this year. I was very comfortable with the people that I played with this year.”

The senior said he matured from his junior season.

“Last year, we didn’t go out there as a team,” Hamad said. “You really have to come together.”

Hamad attributes Edwardsville’s team chemistry to summer workouts, as the team met for workouts in the months leading up to the 2016 campaign.

“We knew how to move this year,” he said. “And we knew what we were going to do before we did it.”

Edwardsville finished the season with a 14-2-5 overall mark and placed second in the competitive Southwestern Conference with a 4-0-2 record. Collinsville was SWC champ with a 5-1 mark.

Edwardsville kicked off the 2016 campaign on Aug. 23 with a solid 2-1 win over Chaminade.

“I was very proud,” Hamad said. “Our first game against Chaminade was really rough. We sometimes doubted ourselves in training sessions, but we eventually realized we were a good team and won.”

Edwardsville’s season came to an end with a 2-1 loss on Oct. 21 to Collinsville in the championship game of the Granite City Class 3A Regional.

It marked the last game of Hamad’s prep career. His first varsity game was against Granite City his freshman year.

“It was nerve-racking,” Hamad said on his early varsity career. “But I realized it was all in my head. “

Hamad broke his wrist in his first varsity outing but returned three weeks later. It would turn out to be a banner year for the soccer team, as Edwardsville won a state championship.

“It was our first state title in 13 years,” Hamad said. “It was one of the best memories of my life. When the referee blew the whistle, I sat there in tears.”

The midfielder went on to score eight goals during his sophomore season.

“It was good for self-confidence,” Hamad said of his second season. “And it made me a better player.”

Hamad started playing soccer on a club team, GlenEd, when he was 9, having never played soccer before. A friend said he should give it a try and he took to the game immediately. A year later he started playing club soccer with Edwardsville Eclipse.

“We played in the streets and in our back yards,” he said of his club years. “It was fun. I had no idea of what I was doing in the beginning.”

Former Edwardsville all-state soccer player Brent Heinlein was a big influence on the midfielder’s career. Heinlein played on the 2013 state championship team, his senior year.

“He showed me the way of the game,” Hamad said. “We used to practice a lot in the back yard.”

A one-sport athlete, Hamad plays only soccer. He earned all-SWC honors his junior and senior seasons and earned the all-state recognition as a senior.

He is considering playing soccer at Lewis and Clark Community College next year.

