Edwardsville Boys Basketball Player of the Year — Mark Smith

April 26, 2017, will always be a special day in the life of Edwardsville’s Mark Smith.

That’s the day the phenom point guard revealed he would play his collegiate basketball at the University of Illinois in front of a large contingent of family, friends, fans and media inside Lucco-Jackson Gym. It closed a chapter in his life that was exciting, but sometimes hectic and overwhelming.

Smith’s final list of suitors included Duke, Kentucky, Michigan State, Ohio State, UCLA and those Fighting Illini that he fell in love with.

“I can’t name all of them, but that was my final list,” he said. “It’s just that nothing felt like home the way Illinois fans supported me. Coach (Brad) Underwood, I really trust him a lot. I feel like he can make me into a better basketball player and whatever God’s plans are for me, if it is to go to the NBA, I feel like he can do that for me.”

The awards have been pouring in for the 6-foot-4 guard, too. From Illinois’ Gatorade Player of the Year to Illinois Mr. Basketball, Smith has been honored for his special senior season. Now he can add Edwardsville AdVantage News Boys Basketball Player of the Year to that laundry list of accolades.

“They mean a lot because all the hard work I put in and I end up being Mr. Basketball,” Smith said. “I really just wanted to win. Those awards, my teammates helped me get those. I really just wanted to go to state and try and win a state title. I just thank God my teammates and my friends helped me out. They pushed me.”

He averaged a team-best 21.9 points per game for the 30-2 Tigers. He also had team highs in assists (8.4) and steals (2.1) and was second in rebounds (8.2). Unfortunately, EHS saw its season end with a 76-64 loss to Chicago Simeon at the Class 4A Illinois State Super-Sectional.

“Coach Waldo talked to me and said we did what we could and you can’t just focus on that game,” Smith said of the Simeon loss. “We really had an awesome season, losing just two games. We fought back, but they shot the ball well and they beat us. They got the best of us that day.”

It was a whirlwind for Smith personally throughout the season. Coaches like Kansas State’s Bruce Weber, Ohio State’s Thad Matta, former Indiana head coach Tom Crean, former U of I coach John Groce and many more attended games in the Metro East to watch Smith.

It elevated even more when the season ended with the likes of Michigan State’s Tom Izzo, Kentucky’s John Calipari and Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski visiting Smith’s home.

On average he would have 7 or 8 phone calls in a day, and one day he received approximately 700 text messages. It was hard to be a normal teenager.

“It just got so crazy,” he said. “My parents and friends and my teammates like A.J. Epenesa helped me out a lot. The Edwardsville coaching staff I’ve been around for 4 years helped me out a lot, also. Everyone was trying to help me and listening to me. I can’t thank them enough because I wouldn’t be the player I am today without them.”

Now it’s time for Smith to begin focusing on the next chapter of his life and being the best he can be for the Illini. He’ll miss his friends and teammates with the Tigers, though, and it’s a time he’ll never forget.

“I’ll just miss being with my friends a lot,” Smith said. “There’s nothing like being an Edwardsville Tiger; I’ll be one for life.”

“We just walk into each other’s houses; we don’t even knock. I’m just going to miss playing with them because we’ve been together since the third grade … I can’t wait to come back in the summer and hang out with those guys. It will be like a reunion coming back to see them. They really are like family.

Epenesa’s recruitment process in football gave him insight to help his friend through the hoopla. Epenesa will continue his career as a defensive end at Iowa next season.

“A.J. helped me a lot, telling me how to do a lot of things,” Smith said. “He really helped me out a lot, probably as much as my family did.”

