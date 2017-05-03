Edwardsville Boys Bowler of the Year — Hunter Noud

Hunter Noud celebrated his best season with the Edwardsville boys bowling team this winter.

The EHS senior bowled a career-high 200 average, competed in sectionals for the second straight year and earned his first all-Southwestern Conference award.

“This senior year has been pretty good for me,” Noud said. “It’s been good for the entire team as well. We hit up some pretty good scores. I was proud of myself and my team for getting as high as what we did. I’m proud that I hit my 200 average. That’s what I was hoping for at least.”

The outstanding senior season earned Noud this year’s Edwardsville AdVantage News Boys Bowler of the Year award.

Noud was one of 18 Southwestern Conference bowlers who finished with a 200 average or better. He also finished with the top average on the EHS boys team. He said his ball speed improved a lot from last year.

“Anybody can just throw a ball, but aiming it and making it work for you is probably one of the hardest things to do,” said Noud, who averaged a 187 last year.

Noud was the Tigers’ lone representative on the all-SWC boys bowling team, earning third-team honors.

“I was proud,” Noud said. “I was happy as well. I worked hard. I didn’t expect to get any award. I was just bowling hard to improve the team and make sure we can do better than what we did last year.”

Noud’s high school bowling career ended on Jan. 21, when he bowled a 1,065 at the Collinsville Sectional at Camelot Bowl. Eddie Sims, another senior, also competed in sectionals for the Tigers.

“It was kind of a disappointment and a thrill,” Noud said. “I was proud that I made it to sectionals as an individual as well as Eddie did. I was kind of disappointed that we didn’t move on to state because that would have been better for the team and for EHS. You’ve got to take what you’re given and don’t get too greedy.”

Noud qualified for sectionals by bowling a 1,084 at the Salem Regional on Jan. 16. Last year, he helped the Tigers qualify for sectionals as a team.

The senior said he was thrilled to compete with the EHS bowling team all four years.

“I was more happy that they allowed me to bowl all four years,” said Noud, who was one of four seniors. “I was trying to do my part for the team and everything.”

Noud started his bowling career when he was in junior high. Bowling is the only sport he competed in at EHS.

“I got interested in bowling when my best friends were bowling and they got me interested in it, so I decided to go ahead and start out at a little minor league at our local bowling alley (Edison’s),” said Noud, who plans to attend SIUE next year. “But I heard that the school had a team, so I went ahead and decided to join up. I competed in other sports when I was younger, but each sport has its own different challenge and I like the bowling challenge, where it’s mental as well as the other sports. It’s what I’ve been doing for six or seven years now and I’m sticking with it.”

