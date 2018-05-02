Edwardsville Boys Bowler of the Year

Although he’s still relatively new to the sport of bowling, Edwardsville senior Zak Keiser has created some big memories.

The senior had only bowled occasionally in recreational situations before going out for the team last year. He recorded a 186-average last season, the team’s highest average.

“I started bowling just last year,” Keiser said. “I liked it from the beginning. I worked a lot over the summer to get better. It just took a lot of work and determination on my part.”

The bowler spent his first year on the Edwardsville Tiger bowling team competing at the junior varsity level.

“I was just starting out then,” he said. “I had a lot to learn, and I did learn. A lot of it was observing what other people were doing. They made me want to be a better bowler. That year made me what I would become.”

Keiser was the lone EHS boys bowler to qualify for the Mount Vernon Sectional. He rolled a 1,116 at the Triad Regional to advance as an individual.

It made for a nerve-racking time at the sectional. He shot 999 to tie for 96th place at sectionals.

“It was kind of scary sometimes,” he said. “I wasn’t with a lot of people that I knew. However, I met a lot of other bowlers and I got to know them. It was advantageous because I could watch them and see how they bowled.”

The bowler put together a solid performance in his last match before the postseason. Although Edwardsville lost against O’Fallon on Jan. 10, Keiser had a team-high series of 556 and a 198-game high.

The senior admitted he has to focus his mental game when he competes.

“I’m normally pretty nervous when I start out,” Keiser said. “Then I try to focus and not talk as much. Bowling is a repetitive sport, so if you’re not doing the same thing every time, then you’re probably going to mess up. I work on the repetition and work on it some more.”

He credits second-year Edwardsville bowling coach Kimber Wilderman with developing his game over the last few seasons.

“She really notices the little things,” Keiser said of Wilderman. “Coach will tell you something and try to improve what you’re doing, and you’ll still be improving on it a year later. She really doesn’t try to change your style. However, she tries to improve your style. The little adjustments you make will go a long way.”

The senior is planning on attending Lewis and Clark Community College or SIUE next year. He said he would consider bowling competitively in college but will continue to bowl recreationally if the opportunity doesn’t materialize.

