Edwardsville Boys' Cross Country Runner of the Year

After turning in a junior cross country season that included three victories and a trip to the state meet, Francesco Romano is already excited about his senior year.

“Our team is going to be really good,” the Edwardsville junior said. “We had a young team this year and last year. Now, our hard work is finally going to pay off and we’re going to make some big strides.”

Romano was the Tigers’ No. 1 runner for most of the season. He placed first in the Madison County, Southwestern Conference and Class 3A Quincy Regional meets and had top-five finishes in the Tiger Classic, Edwardsville Invitational, Jerseyville Invitational, Granite City Invitational and Class 3A Edwardsville Sectional. He also helped his team return to the state meet after a year hiatus.

The outstanding season earned Romano this year’s Edwardsville AdVantage News Boys’ Cross Country Runner of the Year award.

Romano completed his second season with the Edwardsville cross country team. He joined the squad as a sophomore after playing football during his freshman year.

“I ran track my eighth-grade year (at St. Boniface),” Romano said. “I did the 800 three times. I did it in one meet and I did it at sectionals and at state. So then, (Edwardsville cross country) coach (George Patrylak) wanted me to run cross country. But I was still playing football. In my freshman year in track, I was a sprinter and I moved toward distance as I did the 800. Then, coach P told me if I ran cross country in my sophomore year, then I would break 2 minutes in the 800 in my sophomore year in track. I did break 2 minutes.”

In his sophomore year, Romano placed second in the Class 3A Edwardsville Regional and helped his team win a championship. But his first year with the squad came to an end after the Tigers placed eighth in sectionals.

Romano started his junior season with a fifth-place finish at Granite City. He also finished third at the Tiger Classic and Edwardsville Invitational and second at Jerseyville.

Romano won his first cross country race Oct. 4 after edging Granite City’s Andrew O’Keefe by two-hundredths of a second at the Madison County meet in Granite City. He finished with a 15:03.64.

The next week, the Edwardsville junior won the Southwestern Conference championship with a 15:40 at Gordon Moore Park in Alton. He beat O’Keefe by one second.

Romano won the Class 3A Quincy Regional title with a 15:52 on Oct. 22 and he placed fourth in sectionals with a 16:13.

Romano was the Tigers’ top finisher at the state meet, placing 90th with a personal-best time of 15:23.

Romano was part of a team that included sophomores Roland Prenzler, Dan Powell, Max Hartmann and Todd Baxter and freshmen Jack Pifer and Zach Walters.

“Our team is making big strides and next year, we’re going to come out and hopefully do some damage at the state meet,” Romano said.

The Tigers qualified for state by placing third in sectionals. They won the Class 3A Quincy Regional, the Madison County meet, the Edwardsville Invitational and Tiger Classic, placed second to O’Fallon in the Southwestern Conference meet and finished fourth in the Granite City Invitational.

Romano said his goal from the beginning of the season was to help the team turn in a strong season.

“I just wanted to improve for our team and hopefully, make it to state,” he said. “Obviously, winning meets is good, but as long as our team does well, that’s really all that matters.”

