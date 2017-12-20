Edwardsville Boys Golfer of the Year

Ben Tyrrell has enjoyed an outstanding career with the Edwardsville boys golf program; too bad it’s finally over.

Tyrrell leaves as the only three-time state medalist in program history, along with owning the low-score tournament record he set as a senior for the Tigers.

He announced recently he will continue his golfing career in college at Illinois State University, but before he leaves he can add one more honor to his time with the Tigers. Tyrrell has been named the Edwardsville AdVantage News Boys Golfer of the Year for the second straight season.

He’s going to miss his time with the Tigers, but he admitted knowing where he’ll lay his head next season adds some comfort.

“It’s a little bittersweet, but it’s definitely a big relief knowing where I’m going to college,” Tyrrell said. “Definitely I can relax more now when I’m out there playing in tournaments. I definitely had a really good career as a Tiger and I’ll remember it forever.”

Though his state success was a boon for his career, Tyrrell still takes the most pride in his performance at a regular season tournament as a senior.

In September he put together eye-popping stats at the annual Craig Dixon Mattoon Invitational at Meadowview Golf Course. He compiled a two-day score of 134, shooting a 62 on the first day and a 72 on the second day of the tournament. It marked the low-score record in a tournament in EHS history and also helped the Tigers to their first Mattoon Invite team championship, shooting 597 as a team.

His efforts also set the Mattoon Invite tournament record and the course record at Meadowview.

“That was pretty cool to break 3 records in one tournament,” Tyrrell said. “Definitely shooting 62 is always fun. It’s like cruise control: you’re just going and going, lower and lower. The second day at Mattoon I was 14-under at one point. I gave a few back on the back 9 and could have been lower, but I was really happy with it.”

He wowed the stat lines again at the Class 3A state tourney, finding himself in a tie for first with a 3-under-69 after the first day at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course in Bloomington. A major reason for that success was Tyrrell’s hole-in-one on No. 4. It was the first ace at a state tournament since 2010.

“It was pretty cool,” he said of state. “My first 9 I was 3-under and then I had a few bogeys on the back 9, but my hole-in-one really turned it around and then the birdie after the hole-in-one was pretty cool to keep it going. I didn’t play as well the second day, but I’m happy with it.”

Tyrrell ended up with a 3-over-75 on the second day for a two-day total of 144 to finish third. He left the course in first place but was surpassed with lower scores by golfers still competing.

His third-place finish was his third state medal for EHS and his best. Tyrrell also finished 13th as a sophomore in 2015 and seventh in ‘16 as a junior.

He worked hard on his game in the offseason, competing in numerous big-time tournaments around the country. He thought that paid off but admitted it was his focus that truly took him to the next level.

“Working with my mental coach a lot, that was the biggest thing for me this year,” he said. “Also playing in all the tournaments gave me some more experience, but my mental game is probably what changed the whole year for me.”

Now he’s ready to shift that focus to being a Redbird and excited about what the future holds for him.

“It will be really fun,” Tyrrell said of Illinois State. “They’re a really good program. I’m excited to play as a Redbird and their schedule is awesome. They play against all the best teams, so it will be pretty special.”

