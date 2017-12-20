Edwardsville Boys Soccer Player of the Year

Zach Timmerman’s senior season with the Edwardsville boys soccer team was a study in perseverance.

Despite major setbacks that included a serious injury and a devastating loss in the sectional semifinal, it was ultimately a memorable success. Timmerman was named first team all-state, having anchored a defense that had 15 shutouts on the season, only allowing 9 goals in the process and compiling a record of 16-2-3.

“It was awesome (being chosen for all-state). My coach told me and I was thrilled, it was during the season so I was focusing on playoffs, but I was still thrilled. When I was a freshman, there were all-state guys that I looked up to, who put me under their wing and guided me here, so to be one of those players is awesome and hopefully I can inspire some of the younger players to do the same,” Timmerman said.

Now he can add Edwardsville AdVantage News Boys Soccer Player of the Year to his list of accomplishments.

It was almost a season that didn’t happen at all for Timmerman. After having torn his ACL in February of this year, his doctor originally told him not to expect to play until the last quarter of his senior year.

“(My doctor) said not to expect to get back until the last third of this season,” Timmerman said.

However, immediately following surgery, he was told that if he engaged in intense physical therapy, it might be possible to return in the first quarter of the season. Zimmerman took the advice to heart, put all his effort into rehab, and by August, he was ready to play the opening game.

“After I got the surgery, my surgeon gave me some good news and said that depending on how hard I work each day and depending on what I do, I could make it back about halfway or earlier, so I did physical therapy three or four times a week and really made it my goal to play my senior season and came back in August,” he said.

Things were going great until Timmerman tore his meniscus in a game against Alton on Sept. 26 while attempting a free kick. He had to have surgery shortly afterward and again was told he could miss the rest of the season.

“If the playoff run had gone longer, I may have come back. But it was too soon. I was probably feeling 50 to 55 percent,” he said. “I had surgery the week before, so they were saying I could try, but you are not going to be at 100 percent.”

Again, his doctors gave him a window of opportunity to rehab and make it back for a playoff run.

“So again, I did therapy every day trying to get back as soon as possible in case we did make that run so I could play again.”

Timmerman dressed for the sectional semifinal against Collinsville, a game the Tigers expected to win. However, as fate would have it, Edwardsville went up 1-0 and dominated the Kahoks for most of the game but eventually fell 3-1 in a heartbreaking loss.

Timmerman, who was still not at 100 percent, was on the field for the final 10 minutes of the game. Afterward he said that he could feel that he was risking further injury.

“I would say it was a little shaky, it was pretty sore afterwards, so if I would have played in that full game who knows what would have happened.”

While his season did not end the way he expected, Timmerman said he felt it was a successful campaign and one that he is proud of — so proud he has decided his last game of competitive soccer will be as a Tiger. Going forward he wants to focus solely on academics. He admitted he will always cherish his time playing soccer at Edwardsville and gives a lot of the credit to his success to Tigers’ head coach Mark Heiderscheid.

“(Mark) is definitely my favorite coach that I ever had,” Timmerman said. “He helped bring me in as a freshman, and he had me get to know the captains and got me to know them and be around them. I was terrified as a 5-foot-6 freshman, probably 60 pounds, but he helped me to get to know them and be part of the team and developed me into a leader.”

