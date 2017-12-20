Edwardsville Girls Tennis Co-Players of the Year

After enjoying a run to fourth place at the 2016 Class AA state tournament in doubles as a junior with Morgan Colbert, Edwardsville’s Grace Desse was looking for a new partner in 2017 and she found one in Abby Cimarolli.

Colbert graduated from the program after two straight state runs in doubles with Desse, including that 2016 fourth-place finish, the best at state in program history. Cimarolli had been a singles qualifier for state as a sophomore in ‘16, so the pairing of her and Desse was looked to for production in ‘17.

The duo went on to compile a 30-8 record together, which included the Class AA Edwardsville Sectional championship and a 2-2 mark at the Class AA state tournament.

Now the EHS tandem can add another accolade to that list by being named Edwardsville AdVantage News Co-Girls Tennis Players of the Year.

Desse and Cimarolli admitted it didn’t take long for them to find the chemistry on the court that led to their success.

“It was pretty quickly,” Cimarolli said. “After like two matches we could figure out each others’ moves. I was glad I got to play doubles this year with Grace. Doubles was way different than singles up at state. It was way faster and I enjoyed playing with her.”

Desse said just the physical makeup of the two players made it an easy transition for them as a team.

“It didn’t take very long, especially since she’s a lefty and I’m a righty, it was a great partnership,” Desse said.

“After our great finish last year that took some of the pressure off just because I knew that coming in this year I could just relax and play some great tennis with Abby and it was going to be fun working with her. She’s so funny and just a great player, so it was really fun this year.”

Overall the Tigers finished 22-10 and corralled at least a share of their ninth straight Southwestern Conference championship. They won it outright in 2017.

Unfortunately their streak of consecutive sectional titles ended at 20 straight. Edwardsville finished two points behind Belleville East at sectionals.

It was still another special season for the EHS netters. Like always, there is an emphasis on doubles play in head coach Dave Lipe’s program.

“We practice volleys almost every practice,” Desse said. “It’s just a major part of the program.”

Desse and Cimarolli became the 20th straight doubles tandem from Edwardsville to win a sectional championship. Desse has been a part of the last three doubles titles.

Cimarolli said she learned a lot playing doubles with Desse this season and is ready to carry that torch into her senior year. She’s become a big fan of playing doubles.

“I definitely learned how to move at the net; she taught me that,” Cimarolli said of Desse. “She’s good up there and by watching her I picked up on a lot of stuff and that was good. It was needed.

“I just want to have fun my senior year and see what happens and who I get to play with and have fun with it. I’d like to keep playing doubles, it’s my preference, but I’ll play either. I like both singles and doubles.”

Unfortunately, Desse had to call it a career for the Tigers. It’s time to move on to college, but she’ll definitely miss her time donning an Edwardsville uniform and she won’t forget it.

“I’ve had a lot of fun playing on the team over the past 4 years,” Desse said. “They’re my best friends, which has made the experience so much better. Getting to travel with them almost every weekend and then offseason training super hard, they’re just a great group of people to play tennis with for so many years.”

