Edwardsville Boys Cross County Runner of the Year

Roland Prenzler gets excited when he competes at the state cross country meet in Peoria.

“Peoria is a great course and has a mystique to it,” the Edwardsville junior said. “You can look at the course and just imagine all of the great runners like Donald Sage, Evan Jager, Stephen Pifer and all of those legends who have ran through there. When you’re running it, you can feel how special it is.”

Prenzler ended his outstanding junior season by running a personal-best time of 15:07 at the Class 3A state meet on Nov. 4. He finished 52nd overall after placing a 100th a year ago.

Prenzler was the No. 1 runner on the Edwardsville boys cross country team this season. He had five second-place finishes and helped his team qualify for state for the second year in a row.

“It all starts with the summer training and I was confident in that and I wasn’t ready to attack mileage early on,” Prenzler said. “Gradually building through that, eliminating distractions and focusing what I had to do was a major part of that. So all that played into being first for our team and it wasn’t a surprise to me because I knew how hard I’ve been working compared to some of the other guys.”

The strong season earned Prenzler this year’s Edwardsville AdVantage News Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year award.

Prenzler helped Edwardsville win six meets. He led an EHS squad that included seniors Francesco Romano and Holden Potter, juniors Max Hartmann and Todd Baxter and sophomore Jack Pifer.

“Over the summer, we developed more of a closeness with each other and we worked a lot together,” Prenzler said.

Prenzler began his season on Sept. 2 with a third-place finish at 15:15 at the Granite City Invitational.

“That was a 13-second PR at the time,” Prenzler said. “I only improved by 13 seconds from my freshman year to my sophomore year. So to improve by the same difference in the second week, that was a big confidence booster. Even though I was able to drop eight seconds from there, I still think that was what really got me going as the big turning point.”

Prenzler finished second to Granite City’s Andrew O’Keefe at the Southwestern Conference, Madison County and Class 3A Belleville West Regional meets. He placed second to Mater Dei’s Luke Goebel in the Tiger Classic and Wesclin’s Justin Mumford in the Edwardsville Invitational.

At state, Prenzler ran the Tigers’ eighth-fastest time at Detweiller Park. He also helped the Tigers finish 20th as a team.

Prenzler is already looking forward to next year.

“My senior year is going to be fun,” the junior said. “Everybody on the team knows me and knows me well, so if I’ll be able to take a leadership position, that will be pretty neat. In my freshman year, we started out with quite a few guys and some of them have quit. If I can lead the team and develop the culture of committing to excellence, that will be a great goal that I would like to accomplish.”

Prenzler has competed with the Edwardsville boys cross country team since his freshman year. He has 13 top-5 finishes.

“When I was in seventh grade, I went out for the (Liberty) middle school team,” Prenzler said. “I was surprised that I was JV. The following year, I made varsity for the state team. That winter, I decided, ‘You know what, I’m going to see how good I can get.’ So I pushed myself and that spring of eighth grade, I was able to run a 4:50 mile. That caught coach (George) Patrylak’s attention. He said, ‘You need to come out for the high school team.’ So I did and that’s what started it.”

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter