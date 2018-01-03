Edwardsville boys state track title, Gray and Trimpe’s tennis crown spotlight ‘17

× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry The Edwardsville boys track and field program pose with the Class 3A state championship trophy in May of 2017. The feat was one of the top stories in Edwardsville sports in ‘17.

It was another banner year for Edwardsville in 2017.

The Tigers have grown accustomed to success, but state championships never get old and a team title and an elusive individual crown on the tennis courts gave them plenty to cheer about.

The EHS boys track and field program nabbed its second state title in school history in 2017. The Tigers picked up their first Class 3A state title in program history in 2015 and with key members back they were able to earn their second 3A state crown in two years.

They compiled 42 team points to edge Southwestern Conference rival East St. Louis, which came in second with 39 points. Edwardsville received 30 points from 3 individual state championships to help put it over the top. Travis Anderson captured state titles in the 300-meter intermediate high hurdles and the 110-meter high hurdles, while A.J. Epenesa won the discus for the Tigers. Edwardsville also got a third place from Matt Griebe in the 110 hurdles and a fifth from DeVonte’ Tincher in the 200-meter dash to help push it over the top.

EHS needed Tincher’s fifth-place finish to seal the state crown.

“I came in my freshman year wanting to win a state championship with the team and the fact that it all came on me for the 200, it’s the best way to end my high school career coming out and getting these points for the team,” said Tincher, who is now a freshman for the SIUE men’s track and field program. “It put us in the position to get a first-place medal. Words can’t describe how happy I am.”

Edwardsville head coach Chad Lakatos added on May 28 after the Tigers captured the state title, “We fought through adversity, especially through sectionals with a few mishaps and prelim day, but (today) they stepped up. A.J. stepped up on his last throw, Travis had a great day and Tincher to get fifth and then Griebe, his senior year, what a finish placing third in the 110s. The guys just kept fighting. An incredible group, talented group. I don’t think we lost a meet all year except for Olivette Indoor and we’ve won everything since. It’s just a talented group of track and field athletes.”

At the same time the Tiger tracksters were bringing home gold a couple of EHS boys tennis players were doing the same in another part of the state.

Sophomore Zach Trimpe and junior Alex Gray brought home a Class AA state doubles championship for the Tigers. It was the first state championship in school history for the sport of tennis. It has proven to be an elusive accomplishment for anyone in the southern portion of Illinois. It marked the first time a boys double tandem from the Metro East had won a state title since East St. Louis’ Ted Eggman and Mac Smith in 1923.

Even on the girls side they are few and far between. Kelli Barnett and Kim Noble of Belleville West accomplished the feat in 1993, while sisters Amy and Sara Hazen of East Alton-Wood River did it in 1992. No singles entry from the area has ever won a state crown.

“It’s definitely something we’ve both been dreaming about since we were little kids,” Gray said. “Just picturing walking out there and hearing our name and hearing our school and getting that medal around our necks… It’s definitely a good feeling to know we accomplished that.”

The state title came on the heels of a fourth-place finish for the duo the season before and left them wanting more.

“We wanted to come back strong,” Trimpe said. “We knew we were going to be one of the top doubles teams in the state, but anything could have happened at state. We knew we had to focus and play with 100 percent intensity on every point.”

A couple of state championship games

While the boys track and field squad and Gray and Trimpe were state champions, there were a couple of other close finishes for EHS, too.

Both the girls basketball team and the baseball team played in Class 4A state championship games but came up just short.

The girls hoopsters were so close to winning a state crown. They finished the season with a 32-1 record and fell 41-40 in the 4A state title game to Geneva at Illinois State’s Redbird Arena.

It was the second state runner-up finish for Edwardsville, which also finished second in 2012.

“They need to keep in perspective in what we did and what we accomplished as a team and bringing the community together,” Edwardsville coach Lori Blade said after the 2017 state title game. “We had a great outpouring of support tonight and that didn’t happen five years ago.”

As for the baseball team, it was back in the state championship game for the first time since 2002 when it finished second in Class AA. The Tigers won state crowns in AA in 1990 and 1998.

The 2017 squad compiled a 34-8 record and fell 8-3 in the state finals to Crystal Lake South. It was their first trip to state since 2007.

“We fought throughout the whole year,” EHS senior Andrew Yancik said after the loss to Crystal Lake South. “The losses that we had were really close. We were always in it and getting second place sucks right now, but I think we deserve being up here. We’ve done a lot of good stuff throughout the year.”

Other team successes saw the EHS boys basketball team reach the 4A Normal (ISU) Super-Sectional and the Metro East Lutheran Knights boys hoopsters advance to the 1A Okawville Sectional semifinals. The Tiger girls volleyball team also reached the 4A Normal Community West Super-Sectional in ‘17.

Edwardsville boys and girls soccer, boys volleyball, wrestling and boys and girls cross country all won regionals in ‘17, while boys tennis nabbed a sectional crown. The EHS football team advanced to the 8A state semifinals also.

Illinois’ Mr. Basketball and some other big time recruits

Mark Smith had a phenomenal season for the Tigers in 2016-17, one that won’t be forgotten.

During his senior season at EHS Smith cemented himself as one of the all-time greats for the program, and he put the exclamation point on his career by being named Mr. Basketball in Illinois. It’s the first time an Edwardsville player has garnered the award and he joined former East St. Louis standout and NBA player Darius Miles as only the second player from the Metro East to get it.

Smith, now a freshman at the University of Illinois, went nuts on the court as a senior. He averaged a team-best 21.9 points per game, along with team highs in assists (8.4 per game) and steals (2.1 per game). His 8.2 rebounds per game were second on the team.

The hoopla surrounding his recruiting trail was unprecedented for Edwardsville basketball. His list of suitors included Duke, Kentucky, Michigan State, UCLA, Indiana, Ohio State and Missouri besides Illinois and a plethora of others.

He finally made his decision inside Lucco-Jackson Gym on April 26 in front of a large contingent of fans, friends, family and media by pulling out a Illini hat and placing it on his head.

Smith was also named Illinois’ Gatorade Player of the Year for ‘16-17.

He was just one on a long list of exceptional Division I recruits during the year for EHS. His basketball teammate Epenesa made his name on the gridiron and decided to follow in his father’s footsteps at Iowa. Eppy Epenesa was a standout football player for the Hawkeyes and now the younger Epenesa is there making a name for himself. He was named to the Big Ten all-freshmen team this year as a defensive end.

A few other football players earned their way high into the collegiate ranks. EHS kicker Riley Patterson is now kicking at Memphis, while offensive lineman Lucas Davis and defensive tackle Tate Rujawitz are at the Division I-A level with the Southern Illinois Salukis. They both redshirted this year.

A couple of Edwardsville girls basketball players became Salukis also. Makenzie Silvey and Criste’on Waters inked scholarships to SIUC to play.

After winning the 100-yard backstroke state title for EHS in Dec. 2016, Bailey Grinter took her swimming skills to Tennessee.

Strong seasons in the spring for boys track and field saw hurdler Anderson sign with Nebraska and runner Tincher sign with SIUE.

This fall has seen some big signings from the 2018 graduating class already too, with boys golfer Ben Tyrrell headed to Illinois State, girls basketball player Kate Martin going to Iowa and girls track and field runner Lorie Cashdollar headed to DePaul.

Super Bowl champion

Finally, Edwardsville can boast having another Super Bowl champion as a graduate of the school.

Morris Bradshaw won Super Bowls in 1976 and 1980 with the Oakland Raiders and now Vincent Valentine can join Bradshaw with a Super Bowl ring.

The 2012 EHS grad was a rookie defensive tackle for the New England Patriots during the 2016 season, and on Feb. 5 the Pats defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime to win the Lombardi Trophy.

Valentine has been injured during the 2017 season but is still a member of New England who enters the 2018 playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Time will tell if he can join Bradshaw with a coveted second Super Bowl ring.

Here’s hoping 2018 can be another strong year in Edwardsville sports.

