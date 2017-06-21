Edwardsville Boys Tennis Co-Players of the Year

State champions — that has a nice ring to it. That’s what the Edwardsville doubles duo of junior Alex Gray and sophomore Zach Trimpe accomplished this season. The terrific tandem became the first Metro East doubles champions in boys tennis since 1923 and the first-ever Class AA state champs. The IHSA expanded tennis to 2 classes for the 2016-17 season.

There has been a lot of buzz in local tennis circles since Gray and Trimpe’s accomplishment on May 27 in Chicagoland. Even as a little time has passed, the EHS netters are still on the high, though.

After years of hard work on the courts, it’s practically an unexplainable feeling.

“It’s definitely something we’ve both been dreaming about since we were little kids,” Gray said. “Just picturing walking out there and hearing our name and hearing our school and getting that medal around our necks… It’s definitely a good feeling to know we accomplished that.”

For their stellar season, Gray and Trimpe have been named the Edwardsville AdVantage News Co-Boys Tennis Players of the Year.

The duo has definitely been preparing for this year’s success for quite some time. Last season they finished fourth at state in doubles, but their experience together goes back way before that.

“I’ve known Zach since he was this little kid with glasses that would come up to the courts in fourth or fifth grade, maybe before that,” Gray said. “That’s when I met him and then immediately we started playing together at Tiger tennis camp and there was some chemistry there. I think the first time we really had a big breakout was at a 12s Futures in Iowa and we won that. That’s when we realized we should start playing more doubles together because that was a pretty big tournament.”

Trimpe admitted he and Gray just mesh well together on the court.

“When we first started playing together he was just so tall and I didn’t get to a good height until I was 13 or 14,” Trimpe said. “When we were younger he was just a big guy and it was always helpful. He always had that big serve. Him, I and Seth (Lipe) have been playing together since we were like 10 and after a while we just started to connect more on the tennis court, and when we started winning local tournaments we thought we could do better. Then we won the Futures in Iowa and that’s when we started getting more competitive.”

Last season’s fourth-place finish really added a desire to win it all this year, too.

“We wanted to come back strong,” Trimpe said. “We knew we were going to be one of the top doubles teams in the state, but anything could have happened at state. We knew we had to focus and play with 100 percent intensity on every point.”

That was evident in the state quarterfinals when Gray and Trimpe had to come from behind in a third-set tiebreaker to beat Bill Zhang and Martin Matov of Naperville Central, 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (4).

The duo persevered from there, besting Jack Armstrong and Connor Polender of Lake Forest 6-1, 6-1 in the semifinals and then Hinsdale Central’s Trevor Hamilton and Andrew Buhelos, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3, in the championship match.

The emphasis on doubles play by the EHS coaching staff definitely played a role in that ultimate success.

“There’s never been a singles player on varsity that’s graduated from Edwardsville with bad volleys and doesn’t understand doubles at all,” Gray said. “Every single player has that, because if you’re going to play in college doubles is a big part of it. I definitely wouldn’t have got my start in tennis without Dave (Lipe) and Paul (Stuart) and I’m very grateful for that. They emphasize the fun in it. Both of them have helped me with the love of the game I have today and I really appreciate that.”

Both Gray and Trimpe have sacrificed for tennis. Gray was a standout soccer player growing up, but gave it up for tennis. Trimpe is an excellent golfer but has shelved that for tennis, even forgoing his sophomore season in the fall to go to Florida to play academy tennis at Academia Sanchez-Casal.

God-given talent comes from their families. Trimpe’s father, Trevor, started with the Bradley men’s basketball team alongside Hersey Hawkins in the 1980s and his uncle Rob Lombardi played professional tennis. Gray’s parents didn’t play sports, but his cousin is legendary EHS distance runner Stephen Pifer, who ran at the University of Colorado and later professionally.

The big thing now is looking to defend their title next season, and they’re working on that.

“We always play a lot of tennis together and we’ve been training already,” Trimpe said. “We play a lot of tournaments, practice together and build chemistry.”

