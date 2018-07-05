Edwardsville Boys Tennis Player of the Year

After a fourth-place finish in doubles at state as a freshman and a doubles state championship as a sophomore, Zach Trimpe decided to fly solo at the Class AA state tourney this year.

No matter the role, it was just more history and success for the Edwardsville junior.

Trimpe finished in eighth place at state, advancing to the consolation semifinals and setting a school record in state wins for a singles entry. He was 6-2 at state, surpassing Andrew Reznack (2003), Tim Bryant (2007) and Jack Desse (2012), who were tied atop the EHS program with four state wins prior to this season.

Trimpe — who had been teamed up with Alex Gray as a freshman and sophomore — just thought he could help his team transitioning to singles this year.

“I just wanted to go singles because I thought it was the best choice for our team to do the best as a team at state,” Trimpe said. “Going into the season I knew I could do well with Alex, but what could we do to get that top three (team standings) and get that trophy at state?

“It was different because it’s a lot harder on the body physically. I got tired quicker, but I think I got physically conditioned well and was really prepared for state.”

That’s where his season blossomed. His season leading to state had some ups and downs. He had a hard-fought championship in the Southwestern Conference Tournament. He bested O’Fallon’s Dominic Macaluso in the semifinals and then Belleville East’s Max Skaer in the finals there.

He had dropped dual matches to Macaluso and Skaer before the conference tourney. He also lost to Skaer in the finals of the Class AA Belleville East Sectional.

Trimpe went into state unseeded and said that was a huge pressure reliever.

“I wasn’t seeded so I didn’t have big expectations, so I went out there and played free,” he said. “I played my own game and when it got to the big points, I really played them well because I was prepared.”

After winning his first match at state, Trimpe lost and fell into the consolation bracket. He did it the hard way, winning five matches in the consolations to claw back into contention.

His final win at state was a 6-4, 2-1 (Ret.) victory over Danilo Kovacevic of Maine South, the same player who handed him his loss in the championship bracket during the second round.

Trimpe said those state runs as a freshman and sophomore were instrumental in his showing in singles this season.

“Playing those big matches at Hersey (as a sophomore) really prepared me because I knew what my routines were and what I needed to do to be mentally and physically prepared at state,” he said. “I think it was helpful making those deep doubles runs two times prior to this year.”

His success has given him a plethora of confidence in his skills. He’s using the summer to keep fine-tuning his game and grinding it out on the tournament circuit.

“I’m hoping to get into national clay courts, which is in Delray (Beach Tennis Center in Florida) and then the big one where there are a lot of college scouts is national hardcourts at Kalamazoo, Mich.,” Trimpe said. “I just hope to get back there like I did last year and turn a few heads.

“I’ve been playing well and training hard with Seth (Lipe) and Jack Desse and a few other guys in Edwardsville and going over to Creve Coeur for lessons.”

Trimpe was 38-9 overall this season in singles action and in doubles with partner Drake Schreiber. Overall in his three years in the program, he is 136-26. He’s 12th on the all-time list, 41 wins behind all-time leader Justin Leskera (177).

