Edwardsville Boys Track Athlete of the Year

After the seventh grade, Travis Anderson packed his bags and left Edwardsville for the sunshine of Hawaii with his family.

He came back to EHS his sophomore year and definitely made it worth his while. A pair of Class 3A team state championships and 8 individual medals, including 3 individual titles, and Anderson was glad he returned home.

“There the air is thin because of the hotter temperatures and I got accustomed to that, so coming back here with the thicker air and the cold it was a little bit hard to get readjusted to at first, but I got used to it,” Anderson said. “Going to (Hawaii) it was like, ‘I don’t want to go.’ Then when I got there and I had to go I was like, ‘I don’t want to go.’ But I was coming back to my old friends so it was going to be bittersweet. I was leaving something that I got accustomed to for the last 2 years, but I was going back to something I already knew. I guess it was worth it though, for sure.”

Anderson capped off his career at Edwardsville this season by winning the 110-meter high hurdles in 13.79 seconds and the 300-meter intermediate hurdles in 37.83 seconds. Those 20 points helped the Tigers to their second state championship in 3 years with 42 points.

Now Anderson can add the Edwardsville AdVantage News Boys Track Athlete of the Year award to his laundry list of successes.

He also won the 110s as a junior, while finishing third in the 300s, and was part of the sixth-place finishing 400-meter relay team. As a sophomore, he was second in the 110s and part of a fourth-place 4x1 and a seventh-place 800-meter relay quartet.

He owes a lot of hurdles success to Edwardsville assistant coach Alec Holler, who has been key to the hurdle success for the program.

“Coach Holler really taught me everything,” Anderson said. “I tightened up a lot of things that I had wrong like my arms, keeping them straight out in front of the hurdles and my legs, keeping them from crossing because that slows me down. He tweaked a lot of small things for me. I came in as a sophomore with a little experience from Hawaii, but he really brought me up to the next level.”

Troubles with his hamstrings nearly derailed Anderson’s final season with the Tigers. He was on the shelf at the start of the outdoor season and had some setbacks along the way, but it all worked out in the end.

“My senior year was a little iffy,” Anderson said. “I came in strong, but the third indoor meet I tweaked my left hamstring. It was kind of on and off with that and then in Granite City I tweaked the right one in the 300-hurdles. It ended up being a slight strain. It was just something I had to rest. I ended up doing cold photon laser therapy and had a couple of scrapings and really monitored it. I could run, but it wasn’t pain-free.

“Going into state I was probably 90, 95 percent. I could still feel it when I ran, but it was just a little bit.”

It wasn’t noticeable in the finals of the 2 hurdles races, as Anderson won the 110s in 0.55 seconds and the 300s in 0.23 seconds.

“I’m not going to say from the beginning I knew I had it, but going into the race after the third or fourth hurdle you kind of know what kind of place you’re going to get in the race, unless you have a guy that can reassert themselves,” he said.

Now Anderson will reassert himself to being a Nebraska Cornhusker. He will continue his track and field career with the Big Ten school next year and he’s ready for the challenge.

“I’m super, super excited,” he said. “I’m ready to go. I head out July 9. The facilities are great … It’s just a blessing to be able to go there.”

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter