Edwardsville Boys Track Athlete of the Year

By the time it was all said and done, his light shone brightly for the ‘18 Tigers. Brooks, a junior, became the only EHS athlete to earn a medal at the Class 3A state meet. He finished sixth with a throw of 165 feet, 5 inches in the discus. He also went to state in shot put, but his toss of 54-5.5 in the preliminaries wasn’t quite enough to qualify for the finals. He set personal records in both events at state.

“This was my blossom season,” Brooks said. “I learned a lot of determination, because at the beginning of the season I didn’t think I was going to make it to state, especially in shot put. In discus I was told I should make it, but I never thought I’d place. It was a huge deal. I learned you can’t really go off of what other people say about you, you just have to go off of yourself.”

It was a coming-out party for Brooks after standing in the shadows during Edwardsville’s 2017 3A state championship run as a team. During his first two seasons with the Tigers, he watched A.J. Epenesa win state championships in the discus in Charleston.

Brooks admitted watching guys like Epenesa, Travis Anderson, and DeVonte’ Tincher compete was impressive and he learned a lot from them.

“Even though Tincher and the others were runners, just the enthusiasm they brought, I thought that helped the whole team this year,” he said. “We may not have gotten first at state, but I still feel the enthusiasm was there, the coaches’ dedication was there. They taught us to be the best us we could be.

“I learned my leadership qualities from A.J. He was interactive with us as underclassmen. He would show us the routine and implemented practice into us. He helped guide me so this year I took on more of a leader role. I felt more prepared because I had that foundation from A.J. and Bruce (Wachowski) and Tincher and all those guys.”

The coaching Brooks received from EHS throws coach Matt Martin, coupled with his father, James, was essential, too. James Brooks is the throws coach for Cahokia High School.

“This season I don’t think I recognized my dad as much as I should, and I feel he deserves recognition because he’s the one that taught me to spin,” Brooks said. “He was there with me on those Saturdays, but I can’t discredit coach (Matt) Martin. He was always there with me, saying, ‘You need to be at practice, you need to do this.’ Coach Martin helped me grow. My dad and coach Martin are pretty good together.”

And while wins in the shot put at the Winston Brown and Granite City Invitationals and the discus at the Triad Invitational were highlights on his season, it was a meet he didn’t win where he learned the most.

“The one meet I learned from was in Collinsville, when I didn’t make it to the finals and only threw 123 feet,” he said. “It was really bad. It was 40 feet off my PR at the time. I was distraught, but I learned you have your ups and downs. I learned to have a mentality that it’s your last throw and go hard every time. At the end of the day you’re either going to win or lose. I can’t let that define me.

“I hate admitting this, but I had this inflated ego at the time. I just thought I’d make it to finals no matter what and pop out there. I learned you can’t do that. Do you every throw and treat it like it’s your last. It’s best to go out (long) on your first throw.”

Brooks doesn’t play any other sports, so he’s dedicated to throwing year round and coupled with his 4.5 GPA, he makes for an excellent student-athlete. He hopes to really leave his mark as a senior for EHS.

“Going into next year, I know in the shot put I’m going to get on the stand, because 54-5.5, I was less than two feet from making the finals,” he said. “I learned as a junior I have another year; some of the other kids are graduating and plus I’m going to grow more.”

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter