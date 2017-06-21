Edwardsville Boys Volleyball Player of the Year

Nick Allen, a 6-foot-2 senior right-side hitter for the Edwardsville boys volleyball team, came into the 2017 season with very high expectations.

“This is the best team that I have played on at Edwardsville,” Allen said. “Before the season, the whole team got together and set out a couple goals that we had to accomplish throughout the season, and we accomplished all of them except for one, which was win sectionals. That was probably our biggest goal, that’s the one we wanted the most.”

Allen and the Tigers ended up losing in straight games, 25-18, 26-24, in the Edwardsville Sectional semifinals to Southwestern Conference rival O’Fallon. EHS swept the Panthers in 2 regular season meetings.

“I think we came into the game with too much energy, if that makes any sense,” Allen said. “We were too hyped-up for the game and then it died once we realized that we underestimated them and it came back to bite us in the butt at the end.”

Despite not reaching their highest goal, the season can hardly be considered a disappointment for Allen. This year he established himself as the best attacker on the team, with a kill average of 3.79. His all-around game was impressive as well, as he compiled 181 digs and led the team with 43 aces, helping his team reach an 25-9 overall record.

The Tigers went a perfect 12-0 in the SWC to win the league crown and also won the Granite City Regional title with a 25-22, 25-21 win over Belleville West on May 24.

Allen’s efforts have earned him an individual accolade — Edwardsville AdVantage News Boys Volleyball Player of the Year.

Allen attributes his success to his teammates and their dedication to training in the offseason.

“The whole team, we are all really good friends and we all worked out a lot over the off-season,” Allen said. “We have a personal trainer at the high school and he helped a lot.”

“Plus, we all played on club teams. That really helped us create chemistry between everybody and everybody developed really well over the course of the season.”

Allen’s individual success, combined with the leadership he displayed in his time at Edwardsville, earned him the chance to play for Robert Morris University in Chicago, where he has recently committed for next season. Robert Morris Chicago plays under the sanction of NAIA.

“I sought Robert Morris out,” Allen said. “I got a big list of schools that had volleyball and that was a school that interested me because it’s in the city and I really like the city, and when I went to visit I really liked the school and the coach is a really nice guy and all of the players that I met have helped me feel part of the team.”

“I’m really looking forward to it; I hope it will be a lot of fun and develop me as a person.”

However, even with an eye toward his future in Chicago, Allen is quick to point out how thankful he is for his formation in Edwardsville, particularly the contributions of head volleyball coach Andy Bersett.

“Coach Bersett has been a huge figure in my life since sixth grade,” Allen said. “He has been my coach since sixth grade and has helped me with everything I have ever needed, and he is really a great person and I hope future teams see that and help him in his coaching career.”

