Edwardsville Boys Volleyball Player of the Year

Edwardsville boys volleyball player Lucas Verdun says his career provided memories that will live on years after their making.

“This was a great experience; I’ve been going to the camps ever since I was a little kid,” Verdun said. “We had a great season this year, and I’ve had a great career with all of my friends that play. We’ve had a lot of success. I’m going to miss it a lot.”

Verdun racked up an impressive list of accomplishments this year as EHS’ setter. He led the team with 576 assists, 37 aces, and 171 service points. In addition, Verdun was third on the team in digs (121) and blocks (31). Recognition came at the end of the year when he earned a spot on the first team of the All-Southwestern Conference squad. Last year, Verdun made the all-SWC team as a second team selection.

“A lot of the coaches in our conference coach against the club teams that I play,” he said. “So, I got to see them most of the year. They always come talk to me and mention how impressed they are with how I’ve improved over the years.”

The setter played junior varsity his freshman year and earned some varsity playing time his sophomore season. “It helped to improve my game a lot,” he said of his career at the JV level. “I’m not going to say anything bad about it.”

Moving up to varsity as a sophomore provided a chance to adjust.

“It was very good,” Verdun said. “O’Fallon had a good team that year. I got to play against them. It was very, very fun that year.”

Verdun went on to start at setter his junior and senior seasons. He played club volleyball with the Belleville-based Illinois Heat for the last two years.

“In club volleyball, you get so many touches on the ball in the offseason,” he said. “It helps a lot if you touch the ball over the whole year. I felt I improved a lot over the club season.”

When it comes to playing setter, Verdun keeps the basics in mind. He tries for a quality set so Edwardsville’s hitters can bag a kill. The 2018 campaign meant more to Verdun than just all-conference recognition. The Tigers finished the year with a 20-13 mark and won the Althoff Regional with a 25-19, 20-25, 25-21 win over the host Crusaders.

“It was an intense match,” he said. “We won the first game and Althoff won the second game. It got really loud in the third game. The fans were standing up for the whole third game. It was one of the loudest games I’ve ever played in.”

Verdun also put in four years on the golf team at EHS. He played two years varsity and earned all-conference honors last fall. Verdun will play golf next year at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey.

