Edwardsville Football Player of the Year

From 0-3 to the Class 8A state semifinals.

It’s a season the Edwardsville Tiger football program won’t soon forget. It was special, and at the heart of that special run was junior quarterback Kendall Abdur-Rahman.

He finished a first-team all-Southwestern Conference selection and more importantly an 8A first-team all-state pick by the Illinois Coaches Association after helping EHS to a 9-4 record and a touchdown away from a state finals berth.

Now Abdur-Rahman can add the Edwardsville AdVantage News Football Player of the Year award to that list of accolades.

“I feel like we proved our point,” he said of the season. “We were a play away from the state finals and it just felt good.

“It was pretty exciting. We heard a lot of people talking down on us and that we weren’t going to be good this year, but we had coach (Matt Martin) in our ear also, telling us we could be great.”

That opening stretch was rough. Edwardsville opened with Naperville North, and then played host to Missouri power CBC and traveled to rival East St. Louis in Week 3. It led to a trio of losses.

The first one may have been the biggest. After building a 42-0 lead over Naperville North in the first half, the Tigers went on to unfathomably lose 53-49.

“(Martin) definitely said that our first three games we were pretty much going to have to play perfect,” Abdur-Rahman said. “Our first game we went up 42-0 and to blow that lead was pretty tough. With me going out first quarter (with cramping), I feel like we definitely could have won that first game. The next two, even though we lost I was proud of how we fought. You’ve got CBC, who were state champions this year; and East Side, who were state champions last year: it’s just great competition. It got us better and showed us where we were and where we could be. We just needed to get better every week and we did.”

After a 40-19 loss vs. CBC and a 32-7 loss at East St. Louis, EHS’ 52-7 win over Granite City in Week 4 jump started a 9-0 winning streak. The Tigers rolled through SWC play after the East Side loss, outscoring the rest of their league foes 298-77 and finishing the regular season at 6-3.

The strong finish earned Edwardsville a berth in the 8A playoffs, but a No. 27 seed, putting the Tigers on the road to Chicagoland for the first two weeks.

When the smoke cleared, they owned a 42-38 win over Huntley and a 38-35 victory over Palatine, both on the road, and earned a stay at home inside the District 7 Sports Complex for the state quarterfinals and semifinals.

Abdur-Rahman was key on those road wins, accumulating 5 touchdowns in the win over Huntley and peeling off a clutch 63-yard TD run in the triumph over Palatine. His 16-yard TD burst in the fourth quarter at Huntley helped cap a come-from-behind win for EHS.

“We had a lot against us, 4 1/2-hour bus rides, the weather and we weren’t used to that,” he said. “But we also knew they had to play in that weather, too, and if we got past those two games then we would be home for the next two and teams would have to travel to us. I feel like the first game was super big because we proved we could compete up there and play through the weather. The bus ride was nothing; it was actually a fun trip bonding with the guys.”

Once back in Edwardsville, the Tigers dismissed Minooka 28-25 to earn a date with Loyola Academy in the state semis.

Rain, wind and bitterly cold temperatures overtook the day against Loyola. After taking an early 3-0 lead, EHS fell behind 17-3 and ultimately lost 17-10.

Abdur-Rahman was held in check in the game with Loyola keying on him. He said he took pride in being the focal point of many of the opposition’s defenses in 2017.

“It gives me motivation,” he said. “I’m still going to try and do what I do, even if they do key on me. I just try to do as much as I can and that opens up plays for the rest of my teammates. It kind of takes some of the pressure off of me because I know I can give the ball to my teammates and let them make plays, too.”

He finished the year throwing for 548 yards and 8 TDs, while rushing for 1,399 yards and 26 TDs to compile a monster year statistically. It’s what helped him earn all-state honors.

“It definitely felt great, especially being the only junior on there,” Abdur-Rahman said. “It’s definitely been one my dreams as a high school player. In middle school just thinking about being all-conference and all-state, that’s a big deal. I wasn’t expecting it, but I was very excited.”

