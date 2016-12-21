Edwardsville Football Players of the Year

× Expand Photos by Bill Roseberry Epenesa and Rodgers

A.J. Epenesa’s star was already in orbit entering the 2016 season, while Dionte Rodgers’ star rose quickly and brightly once the season began.

Either way, the duo helped bring much success to the Edwardsville Tiger football program this year and along the way earned them the title of Edwardsville AdVantage News Football Players of the Year.

Epenesa, a senior for EHS, was the No. 1-rated strongside defensive end in the state and an Iowa commit. Rodgers, a sophomore running back, burst onto the scene and broke the single season touchdown record for Edwardsville.

They were key cogs in the Tigers posting a 10-2 record on the season and reaching the Class 8A quarterfinal round of the playoffs.

“My thought was I have to do it while I can because I won’t have it much longer,” Epenesa said of his senior year. “I wanted to get the most out of this final season that I could. I really appreciate my coaches and my teammates and all the parents that help out. I think it’s crazy the dedication the coaches have for us, so I thought we owed them to give it 100 percent all the time at games, at practices and do our best to succeed. Throughout my four years, I really came to appreciate how special we have it here in Edwardsville. (The coaches) have helped me love the game more and progress in my football life and get better all around as a man.”

Rodgers learned about the support group quickly and fell in love with it. It was that support group, specifically the offensive line, that he give props to for his monster season.

“It’s a blessing to do what we accomplished this year,” he said. “I couldn’t have done it without my offensive line. We just came out and tried to do what we were coached to do and we put in the effort every day and we came out and did what we needed to do.”

It led to Rodgers rushing for 1,609 yards on 193 carries and scoring a whopping 28 TDs on the ground. He also had 1 receiving score for a total of 29 TDs. He broke Sammie Mulford’s previous rushing TD record of 18.

His coming-out party was in Week 2, when he had 295 yards on the ground and 5 TDs in a 48-27 win over Rock Island in Edwardsville’s home opener. He also had a 6-TD game vs. Granite City in Week 9.

“When I scored those first couple of touchdowns I was like, ‘OK, I feel like I can do this,’” Rodgers said of Week 2. “Then the second half we just came out and did our jobs. After that I felt like I could just keep succeeding.”

Epenesa admitted it was fun watching Rodgers’ star rise.

“I was very impressed with Dionte this season,” Epenesa said. “He obviously isn’t the biggest guy on the team, but he’s one of the guys who has the biggest heart. In his situation, it’s definitely heart over size. He ran the ball tremendously. He did an amazing job for his size. It was incredible watching him. He was so quick and hard to bring down and only a sophomore, it’s only progression from here and he’s got so much room to grow.”

For Epenesa, his season was much more than stats. He ended up with 59 total tackles, 41 solos and a team-high 4 sacks, but it was the amount of attention he received from the opposition. He was double-, triple- and even quadruple-teamed during games.

“My mom got a cool picture at O’Fallon,” he said. “They had their tight end, guard, tackle and running back all come to my side. It was a funny picture. Obviously I didn’t make the play going against four guys, but the way I see it if they’re going to put four guys on me and not block our other guys, I expect my teammates to go make the play. I guess I see it as a compliment because they’re worried about me.”

He felt his biggest game was vs. eventual 7A state champion East St. Louis. The Tigers lost 20-10, but Epenesa logged 5 tackles and thought he displayed his athleticism.

“Personally it was the East St. Louis game because I had some big plays,” he said. “I chased down (James Knight) when he had an interception before he got to the end zone and I caught Jeff Thomas on a screen pass downfield from behind. Those are some things I’ll remember forever, because those are two good players I caught from behind.”

And while Epenesa liked watching Rodgers, the young running back may have enjoyed witnessing the star senior in action even more. It helped opened his eyes to EHS football.

“It’s a blessing,” Rodgers said of playing with Epenesa. “He’s going to go do big things at Iowa. It boosted my confidence, because I feel I can be that person someday playing at that next level.

“This program is one that you need to look up to, because Edwardsville football is on top of the map right now.”

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter