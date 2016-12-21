Edwardsville Girls’ Cross Country Runner of the Year

Abby Schrobilgen’s first trip to the state girls’ cross country meet this year was a memorable one.

The Edwardsville sophomore not only finished with a personal-best time of 18 minutes, but she also ran the third-best time in program history, trailing only Allie Sweatt in 2012 and Liz Speicher in 2007.

“It makes me really happy,” Schrobilgen said. “I’m really happy with how I ran at state and how I ran the third-fastest time in school history.”

Schrobilgen also finished as the Tigers’ No. 1 runner. A year ago, she was the team’s No. 15 runner.

“With this major turnaround in a calendar year, it’s exciting to see as a coach,” Edwardsville head coach George Patrylak said.

Schrobilgen had eight top-10 finishes. She also helped the Tigers win Southwestern Conference, Madison County and Class 3A Quincy regional titles and qualify for state for the fourth straight year.

The superb sophomore season earned the 16-year-old Schrobilgen the Edwardsville AdVantage News Girls’ Cross Country Runner of the Year award.

Schrobilgen joined the EHS cross country team last fall. Her best time was a 20:45 in the First to the Finish Invitational at Peoria.

After her freshman year ended, she quickly prepared for her sophomore season.

“I trained all winter,” Schrobilgen said. “All summer, I trained with the team and that really helped. I made sure to stay with them and I think that really helped a whole lot.”

Schrobilgen’s sophomore season got off to a great start Sept. 3, when she turned in the Tigers’ second-best finish at the Granite City Invitational. She placed sixth with an 18:59.54 and helped Edwardsville win the meet with 49 points.

She said the effort at Granite City gave her some motivation for rest of the season.

“I was kind of surprised at first,” she said. “I didn’t know what to expect. I’ve been working hard and training with them, but I didn’t know if I could stick with them in an actual race. So when I was able to do that, it made me want to push harder.”

Schrobilgen placed fourth in the Tiger Classic, seventh in the Edwardsville Invitational, third in the Madison County meet, second in the Jerseyville Invitational and fifth in the SWC meet and the Quincy Regional.

On Oct. 29, Schrobilgen took over the team’s No. 1 spot after placing 13th with 19:46.8 at the Class 3A Edwardsville Sectional. She also helped the Tigers place third to earn a trip to Peoria.

“It’s really cool,” Schrobilgen said. “It’s kind of weird. I really wasn’t used to it.”

Schrobilgen placed 66th out of 210 runners at the state meet. The sophomore said she enjoyed running at state for the first time.

“I liked high school state,” she said. “It’s so much bigger than middle school state, and I liked it a whole lot more.”

Schrobilgen started competing in cross country when she was in sixth grade at Liberty Middle School. In her eighth-grade year, she helped the Panthers qualify for the IESA Class 3A state meet. She finished 208th out of 215 runners.

This fall, Schrobilgen competed with a team that included Julianna Determan, Victoria Vegher, Jaycie Hudson, Melissa Spencer, Maddie Miller and Abby Korak.

“It’s super nice,” Schrobilgen said. “We’re also close and that also helps us a lot. We just kind of stick together and push each other through.”

Schrobilgen already has high hopes for her junior season.

“I definitely want to break 18 (minutes) and I want to continue running and pushing my hardest and setting new PRs,” she said.

