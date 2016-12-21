Edwardsville Girls’ Golfer of the Year

When Addasyn Zeller joined the Edwardsville girls’ golf team her freshman year, she got some advice from her brother, Tynan.

“Going into my freshman year, I was kind of nervous but I had my brother, who was on the boys’ team, and he said you have nothing to worry about,” the Edwardsville junior said. “They have the best girls you’ve ever played with. The program is great.”

So far, Zeller is enjoying an outstanding career with the Tigers, earning all-Southwestern Conference honors three times and helping her team win three Southwestern Conference titles and two regional championships.

“I love the program,” she said.

Zeller was one of the Tigers’ top performers this season, shooting an average of 39.7, helping her team finish 17-0, winning 2 tournaments and coming within a whisker of going to the state tournament for the first time.

The strong junior season earned Zeller this year’s Edwardsville AdVantage News Girls’ Golfer of the Year award.

Two months ago, Zeller’s junior season ended in heartbreaking fashion as she lost in a playoff with four other players — including teammate Kayla Weinacht — for the final state qualifying spot at the Class AA Sacred Heart-Griffin Sectional at Illini Country Club in Springfield.

“There were 5 girls who shot an 87 and 4 of the 5 girls are going to state,” Zeller said. “So we’re going to this playoff and I wanted to try my best and hopefully make it to state. I made a lot of mental errors. They were just nerves of everyone watching and it was a wrong time to have a bad hole.”

Weinacht was the Tigers’ lone state representative.

“I was super happy for Kayla that she got to go to state in her senior year,” Zeller said.

The junior was also super happy about the way her team performed this season. The Tigers won the conference regular season title and placed runner-up in several tournaments, including the SWC, Marquette Catholic Blast-Off Classic, Alton Invitational and the Class AA Edwardsville Regional.

“Starting off, we knew that we were going to have a good team,” she said. “We had a lot of new players on varsity and it’s about getting a good team chemistry and being able to be comfortable playing with each other. But it really didn’t take long. We all started off the season really good and we had a good season.”

The 16-year-old Zeller won the SWC individual title Sept. 28 at Belk Park Golf Course by beating O’Fallon’s Natalie Meinkoth in a sudden-death playoff round. She shot a 5-over-77 after 18 holes.

“That was very nerve-racking,” said Zeller, who earned first-team all-SWC honors this year. “I didn’t know there was going to be a chance to play in a playoff until about 20 minutes before I went out. I remember being on the putting green and they came out and said you’re starting in 5 minutes. I just went out there, and I have never been that nervous before.”

Two days later, Zeller won the Gary Bair Invitational with a 1-over-73 at Oak Brook Golf Club. On Oct. 5, she placed third in the Class AA Edwardsville Regional, which was also played at Oak Brook.

Golf is the only sport Zeller plays at EHS.

“I played a lot of sports growing up,” the junior said. “In my freshman year, I played softball. Then, I kind of dropped everything for golf. I really want to focus on golf. I really want to go to college for golf and that’s my main focus. That’s where my heart’s at and that’s what I want to do.”

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter