Edwardsville Girls’ Tennis Players of the Year

An expansion to a two-class tennis system by the IHSA in 2016 didn’t slow Edwardsville’s terrific tandem of Morgan Colbert and Grace Desse.

The dynamic doubles duo cruised to a fourth-place finish at the Class AA state tournament Oct. 22 in Chicagoland. That’s the highest finish in school history for the Tigers. It also helped EHS secure a fifth-place finish at state as a team, another program best.

Those efforts earned Colbert and Desse the Edwardsville AdVantage News Girls’ Tennis Players of the Year.

It was a fantastic way for Colbert to close out a great Tiger career as a senior and for Desse, a junior, it’s a campaign she will never forget.

“I couldn’t think of a better way to end my career,” said Colbert, who finishes second all-time in wins with 165, just one behind Callaghan Adams. “As a Tiger I had a great season on the court, especially with Grace playing doubles, but overall as a team we had a family-oriented kind of feel. It was a great season all around, on the court and off.”

Desse added, “It’s been great playing with Morgan. We’ve just got this great chemistry on the court and I’m so proud of how far we got at state this year. Telling ourselves that we could play against those top Chicago teams, improving and beating some of the best teams was great.”

This season marked the second straight sectional doubles championship for Colbert and Desse. They were also sectional champs in ‘15, before posting a 5-2 record at state. They won three championship flight matches.

This season they were even better. After only dropping four games in the AA Belleville East Sectional, Colbert and Desse went 5-2 at state again, but this time won four championship bracket matches in the AA format.

Colbert admitted it was more difficult with the AA format.

“State is always tough, but you didn’t have those early rounds where you kind of felt more confident in,” she said. “Every round was tough and you always had to be at the top of your game. I think that was the difference; right from the beginning you were playing a tough team.”

Their biggest win came in the quarterfinals. After falling behind New Trier’s Michelle Capone and Amia Ross, dropping the opening set 6-3, the EHS tandem clawed back, won the second set 6-4 and cruised to a 6-0 win in the third set to advance to the semifinals.

“I know when I saw our seed there was a little bit of pressure, but I knew we deserved to be there and then in that New Trier quarterfinal match, after we clinched the second set we really got pumped for that third set,” Colbert said. “I was like, ‘We can do this; we can beat this team.’”

The moment Desse thought her and Colbert could have a special season came back in August.

“Whenever we played Barrington inside before we played them in state, we had a really tough match against them and in the second set we really came out and played our best tennis of the year,” Desse said. “It really clicked that we can play just like this at state and go really far.”

Overall on the season, Colbert posted a 41-9 mark for the Tigers, while Desse’s record was 45-6.

Now Colbert leaves the EHS program behind, while Desse has one year left, so it’s kind of a bittersweet feeling.

“She taught me how to be patient because I got down on myself a lot and frustrated,” Desse said. “I feel like we helped each other calm down when we got upset. That’s why I like doubles so much, because singles you just tear yourself apart. We were there for each other.”

Colbert said, “I’m going to miss all the girls, getting to go out every day — even in practice. It’s just knowing that I always have them and there were always the matches to look forward to. I’m going to miss all of that.”

