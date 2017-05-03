Edwardsville Girls Basketball Player of the Year — Makenzie Silvey

Makenzie Silvey had mixed emotions after her Edwardsville girls basketball team lost to the Geneva Vikings 41-40 in the Class 4A state championship game on March 4 at Illinois State University’s Redbird Arena in Normal.

The senior was upset that her team came up one point short of its first state championship in program history. But she was thrilled to be part of an Edwardsville team that finished with a 32-1 record and won Southwestern Conference, regional and sectional championships.

“Looking back on it, it still stings looking back at that championship game, but we know it doesn’t take away from the year that we had,” Silvey said. “We beat a lot of good teams throughout the regular season and in the postseason, so we were glad we were able to do that and our hard work paid off.”

Silvey was a valuable player in the Tigers’ outstanding season, averaging 15.8 points and 3.5 assists per game with 72 three-pointers and scoring in double figures in all but four games. She also was named to the all-Southwestern Conference team and earned all-state honors from the Associated Press and the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association for the third year in a row.

“My dad (Jeff) has coached me since third grade,” Silvey said. “This past summer was our last time together with him being my coach. Obviously, he developed me as a player a lot, but all of the coaches at the high school like coach (Lori) Blade, coach (Donna) Farley and coach (Caty) Ponce did a great job pushing me to be the best player I can be.”

The outstanding season earned Silvey another award — the Edwardsville AdVantage News Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

Silvey finished with 1,563 points during her four-year basketball career at EHS. She also helped the Tigers win four regional and four sectional titles.

This year, Silvey helped Edwardsville earn its second state trophy in program history. The Tigers also finished second in 2012.

Silvey was one of the first Edwardsville players to grab the second-place trophy during the awards ceremony after the title game.

“Obviously, it wasn’t the trophy that we wanted and it was a really sad moment,” she said.

Silvey turned in a strong performance at state, scoring the game-winning basket with 27 seconds left in the Tigers’ 37-35 win over Montini in the semifinals and finishing with 17 points against Geneva in the championship game.

Silvey played for an Edwardsville team that included juniors Rachel Pranger, Kate Martin and Myriah Noodel-Haywood and senior Criste’on Waters. The Tigers won by double digits 28 times and won the Springfield Southeast Thanksgiving Tournament and Oswego East Holiday Classic.

“We knew we had a lot of chemistry and we love playing with each other,” Silvey said. “I’ve been waiting to play with Kate and Rachel for a full school season for a really long time. We knew that this was our last one together, so we had to make it count. We were willing to put it all on the line for each other and for the program. We got as far as we wanted to.”

Now, Silvey is hoping for more success at Southern Illinois University Carbondale. The senior verbally committed to play for the Salukis in August.

“I’m looking to the new opportunities that I’m going to get,” said Silvey, who has been playing basketball since third grade. “I’ll have the opportunity to play with new teammates, but I’m going to miss the girls and coaches here a lot. It will be different, but it will be fun.”

