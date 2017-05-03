Edwardsville Girls Bowler of the Year — Sydney Sahuri

After finishing with her best average of her high school bowling career and qualifying for sectionals for the first time, Sydney Sahuri is already looking forward to the 2017-18 season.

“I’m excited for next year,” the Edwardsville sophomore said. “I can’t wait. I’m hoping that it comes by faster than it is right now.”

Sahuri was the Tigers’ top bowler with a career-best 169 average, making it the second year in a row she finished with the team’s best average. She also was one of two EHS bowlers who competed in the Belleville East Sectional.

“I had a lot of fun this year,” Sahuri said. “We had a lot of new people, so we got to get know new people and we had a new coach (Kimber Wilderman). So we had to get used to her to the team and how she coaches. That was kind of tough getting used to, but as the year went on, we got used to that. It was really fun.”

The outstanding sophomore season earned Sahuri this year’s Edwardsville AdVantage News Girls Bowler of the Year award.

Sahuri’s sophomore season came to an end with a 42nd-place finish at the Belleville East Sectional on Feb. 11 at Bel-Air Bowl. She shot a six-game score of 1,106 and missed just 11 spares.

Sophomore Rachel McTague also competed in sectionals for Edwardsville. It was the first time since 2014 the Tigers had at least one sectional qualifier.

“Rachel and I went to sectionals and did the best that we could,” Sahuri said. “We probably could have done a little better, but I think with us only being sophomores, I think we did pretty well.”

Sahuri qualified for sectionals by bowling a 1,061 at the Triad Regional on Feb. 4 at Camelot Bowl in Collinsville. The sophomore said the trip to sectionals gave her confidence for her junior season.

“That would push me more and more to get farther as the years go on and hopefully get to state,” she said. “Hopefully, our whole team will get to state next year and the year after that.”

Sahuri said Wilderman, who took over the program this winter, was a big help to her.

“I like her,” she said. “She’s younger, so she gets what we’re going through. She’ll help us with our homework if we need help with our homework ... she’s a really good coach and she knows what she’s talking about.”

Sahuri started bowling last year. She averaged a team-best 146.

“I had the right mindset,” said Sahuri, whose older brother, Logan, competed with the EHS boys squad several years ago. “That’s what the (previous) coach (Craig Ohlau) said last year. I guess I just got it and I was coachable and I could bowl really well.”

Sahuri also plays golf for the Tigers. She turned in a strong season last fall, helping the Tigers finish 17-0 in dual matches, capturing a share of the Southwestern Conference title and qualifying for sectionals for the seventh straight year.

