Edwardsville Girls Bowler of the Year

After three years, bowling has been good to Sydney Sahuri.

She is enjoying an outstanding career with Edwardsville, finishing as the top bowler three straight years, competing in sectionals twice and earning an all-Southwestern Conference award.

“It’s tough sometimes and it can be really stressful, but it’s really fun and I’ll keep doing it in college if I can,” Sahuri said.

Sahuri, a junior, turned in her best season with the Tigers this winter, finishing with a career-best 181 average, qualifying for sectionals, receiving her first all-conference award and helping the Tigers win 3 matches.

“This season was good,” Sahuri said. “There’s a family atmosphere on the girls and the boys sides. It just helps you whenever you’re having a bad day. That atmosphere helps you until they always make you smile. The coach (Kimber Wildeman) is really good. She knows what she’s talking about. If you need help, you’re not afraid to ask her.”

Sahuri improved her average by 12 pins from last season. She finished with a team-best 146 average in her freshman year.

“The ball was rolling out of my hand easier this year and I was getting down lower, so it was hitting the pocket in the right spot this year,” the junior said.

Sahuri helped the Tigers beat Granite City twice and Alton for their only wins. Edwardsville hadn’t had a victory since the 2013-14 season.

“Getting wins boosted our spirits up a lot,” Sahuri said. “When we don’t get wins, we’re bummed. When we get wins, we want to keep winning and it helps out a lot.”

Sahuri’s junior season ended with a 35th-place finish at the Mount Vernon Sectional. She qualified for sectionals by placing fifth at the Alton Regional with an 1,156, coming up one place short of getting a medal.

“I was hoping to get out, but I always have next year and I did the best I could, so I wasn’t too disappointed,” said Sahuri, EHS’ lone sectional qualifier.

Sahuri earned second-team all-conference honors. She joined teammate Rachel McTague on the all-SWC team.

“It’s a big accomplishment,” said Sahuri, who earned all-league honors in golf last fall. “It’s exciting to get all-conference. A lot of people don’t get that.”

Sahuri credits McTague for her strong junior season.

“Rachel is a good motivator,” she said. “When you’re down, she’s always there. We work together really well.”

Sahuri, who started bowling during her freshman year, is already looking forward to her senior season. The Tigers will return all of their bowlers for the ‘18-19 season.

“Next year, if we practice over the summer this year, I think we can win a lot more,” Sahuri said. “We just have to be willing to put work into it. I think we can make it to state as a team.”

Sahuri has also played golf at EHS for three years. She helped the Tigers finish 9-1 in duals and qualify for sectionals for the eighth straight year last fall.

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter