Edwardsville Girls Cross County Runner of the Year

After just two years, Abby Korak is enjoying an outstanding career with the Edwardsville girls cross country team.

The EHS sophomore has 12 top-10 finishes, including 5 victories, and helped her team qualify for the Class 3A state meet twice.

“I’m really enjoying it,” Korak said. “It’s nice to have such an atmosphere that we do and we work really hard together. It’s a really good sport to have.”

This fall, Korak was the Tigers’ No. 1 runner all season long. She finished with three victories, helped her team win eight meets and qualify for the state meet for the fifth year in a row. She also placed 30th at the state meet, a big jump from last year’s 114th-place finish.

“It was a really exciting year,” Korak said. “It took a lot of hard work over the summer and training with the team. The coaches really pushed us, but it really paid off with all of the races.”

The outstanding sophomore season earned Korak this year’s Edwardsville AdVantage News Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year award.

Last year, Korak was a solid addition to the Tigers, finishing in the top 25 eight times, including a pair of wins in the Madison County Meet and the George Havens Invitational. She was coming off a banner junior high cross country career at Edwardsville Lincoln, where she earned two all-state medals and helped her team qualify for state three times.

Korak competed in eight races this season. She began her sophomore season by finishing second at the Granite City Invitational for the second year in a row.

Korak got her first victory of the season on Sept. 30, when she won the girls race with a personal-best time of 17:30.8 at the Peoria High Invitational at Detweiller Park. She also helped the Tigers win the team title.

“That was a really exciting moment for the season, for the whole team and me,” Korak said. “It was really exciting to see how all of our hard work really paid off.”

Korak also won the Southwestern Conference and Class 3A Belleville West Regional meets. She placed eighth with a 17:42 in the Class 3A Granite City Sectional on Oct. 28.

Korak came up 5 places short of a medal at the state meet on Nov. 4. Amy Semith was the last Edwardsville girl to earn all-state honors in cross country, placing 16th in 1998.

The sophomore said getting an all-state medal is one of her goals for the next two years.

“It will be really exciting and rewarding, but I just have to keep working and see if I can do it,” she said.

In addition to the Peoria High Invitational, the Tigers also won the Southwestern Conference, Madison County and Belleville West Regional meets, the Granite City, Edwardsville and George Havens Invitationals and the Tiger Classic.

Korak was part of a talented group that included juniors Abby Schrobilgen, Jaycie Hudson, Maddie Miller, Elise Krone and Hannah Stuart, seniors Melissa Spencer, Katelyn Singh and Lorie Cashdollar and freshman Emiley England.

“We’re really close with each other and we try doing a lot of activities with each other,” Korak said. “They’re nice girls to see every day after practice and I would really look forward to seeing them every day.”

Korak is now preparing for the track season. Last year, she competed at state in the 1,600-meter run and the 3,200-meter relay.

“I’m really looking forward to track,” said Korak, who also plays soccer with the St. Louis Scott Gallagher select team. “Our team is really going to push each other this year and I can’t wait to see what we can do.”

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter