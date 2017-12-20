Edwardsville Girls Golfer of the Year

Addasyn Zeller had reason to be excited on Oct. 9.

The Edwardsville senior qualified for the state tournament for the first time after shooting a 79 at the Class AA Sacred Heart-Griffin Sectional at Illini Country Club in Springfield. She also finished sixth overall.

“After my round at sectionals, I was actually nervous that I wasn’t going to make it because I wasn’t happy with the way I played,” Zeller said. “My coach (Abby Comerford) calmed me down and said, ‘It’s OK. I think you’re going to get out.’ After I got out, I was really excited and my parents were really excited. But I wished we could have gone as a team and we were close to doing that, but it was nice to get out.”

Zeller, the Tigers’ lone state representative, came up four places short of a medal at the Class AA state tournament Oct. 14 at Hickory Point Golf Club in Forsyth, finishing in a four-way tie for 14th with a 151.

The trip to state put an end to an outstanding senior season for Zeller. She won the Gary Bair Invitational and the Class AA O’Fallon Regional and helped Edwardsville finish 9-1 in dual matches and qualify for sectionals.

The strong efforts earned Zeller this year’s Edwardsville AdVantage News Girls Golfer of the Year award.

Last year, Zeller lost in a playoff with four other players – including teammate Kayla Weinacht – for the final state qualifying spot at the Class AA Sacred Heart-Griffin Sectional. Zeller said she was thrilled she cleared the sectional hurdle this year.

“It was good,” Zeller said. “After last year, I really wanted to go. I was really happy with how I did at state. I could always do better, but I was happy about it.”

Zeller finished with 23 pars and 3 birdies at the state tournament. She said she was confident she was going to finish with an all-state medal after being in 20th after the first day.

“I was only a couple of strokes off the lead, so I was really excited going into the second day because I knew I could actually do something,” she said.

Zeller averaged a 39 to lead the Tigers. She won the Gary Bair Invitational with a 72 on Sept. 28 at Oak Brook Golf Club. Six days later, she placed first in the Class AA O’Fallon Regional with a 74 at Tamarack Country Club.

“I think I improved my actual golf game, but what helped me overall was my mental game,” Zeller said. “I know that was something coach Comerford worked on a lot throughout the year was staying positive and not letting bad holes get to me and stuff like that. In the beginning of the season, I know my scores were way different than they were at the end, but it was because of my attitude.”

Zeller played with the Edwardsville golf team all four years. During her career, she earned all-Southwestern Conference honors four times and helped her team win three Southwestern Conference titles and two regional championships. Tresa LaBoube was her head coach in her freshman and sophomore seasons before Comerford took over duties in her junior year.

“I’m going to miss it a lot,” Zeller said. “I got really close with both of those coaches.”

Zeller will continue her golf career at Lindenwood University next year.

“It was really stressful this summer trying to figure out where I was going to go,” the senior said. “I wanted to get my high school season out of the way before I decide to commit to Lindenwood. I’m really excited, but it was a tough choice.”

