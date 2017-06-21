Edwardsville Girls Soccer Player of the Year

When a prep athlete reaches the level of college prospect, he or she faces much in the decision.

And continuing to play at the junior college level fits Edwardsville defender Taylor Hansen’s idea of what she needs in a college soccer career. Next year, she will play at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey.

“I didn’t know if I wanted to play at a 4-year college, so Lewis and Clark is perfect for me,” Hansen said. “It’s 2 years and I can decide if I want to continue or explore other options.”

Under coach Tim Rooney, Lewis and Clark has established a reputation for success and qualified for the National Junior College Athletic Association national tournament several times, the last coming in 2015. The Trailblazers finished 16-2-1 and ranked 14th in the nation in 2016.

LCCC has won a pair of national championships in 1999 and 2008, both under Rooney.

“They have a good soccer program for being a junior college,” Hansen said. “They’re very competitive and have been to nationals. The coaching staff is a very good fit. I think it will be good for me.”

Although she’s a defender, Hansen scored a goal and had 9 assists with Edwardsville this season.

“Anything to keep the ball from going in the back of the net,” she said of playing defender. “You have to make sure you’re staying in the game and helping the people in front of you. In playing center back, you have to chase down some pretty fast forwards. You have to be an all-around good player.”

Hansen earned all-section honors this year for the Tigers.

“It was the first year for me,” Hansen said on being named all-section. “It was good to finish my senior year with some recognition.”

Now her efforts have won her more recognition with being named the Edwardsville AdVantage News Girls Soccer Player of the Year.

The defender made the varsity team her freshman year, but earned most of her minutes on the junior varsity team. Hansen earned a starting spot her sophomore season and continued to start in her junior and senior year.

“We had a lot of success my freshman year and it was good to go along for the ride,” she said. “But I did enjoy my sophomore and junior years in getting more playing time.”

Like anyone who plays varsity early, Hansen confronted challenges.

“It’s was kind of nerve-racking because you’re going up against girls who are bigger and stronger than you,” she said. “And sometimes it’s very intimidating.”

Edwardsville posted some success this year, finishing with a 13-4-2 record and winning the Class 3A Belleville West Regional title. The Tigers defeated Belleville West 1-0 on May 19 in the regional championship game before falling to Collinsville 2-1 in the Edwardsville Sectional semifinals. Hansen scored a goal in the loss to Collinsville.

“It was nerve-racking,” she said of the postseason. “We knew Collinsville was a very good team, but we also knew that we could compete with them. It was fun playing Collinsville. It was nice being able to finish out the year playing with my friends.”

For the past five years, Hansen has played select soccer with the prestigious Scott Gallagher organization.

“I’ve been to places like Seattle,” Hansen said. “I’ve also been to California, Florida, Texas and Arizona. It helps me get a look from colleges, even though I stayed close, but a lot of the girls on my team have benefited from that. It’s a great program and the girls are good. My coaches were really good about working with me and they made sure I stayed committed and got where I wanted to be.”

Hansen started playing soccer in a YMCA recreational league when she was 6 years old. She moved up to the select level at the age of 10 when she started playing with the Glen Ed select soccer program.

“I gave up all of my other sports in middle school,” she said. “I played both basketball and volleyball and also softball. Soccer was the one that I fell in love with.”

