Edwardsville Girls Soccer Players of the Year

This year, junior Sarah Krause and senior Jocelyn Wagner helped shore up the defense for the 13-5-3 Edwardsville Tigers.

It was a season where EHS was facing an uphill battle with a younger roster and a new coach.

“We lost quite a few seniors the year before that played a big role; a lot of underclassmen and juniors stepped up,” Krause said. “We have a lot of talent and heart and girls that put in a lot of effort.”

Wagner added, “I was a little nervous just with not knowing what talent would be coming in, but after our first game I knew it would be a good year. The talent the underclassmen brought did surprise me.”

Both defensemen, Krause and Wagner played a key role in Edwardsville’s rock-solid backline this season. The Tigers recorded nine shutouts over the course of the season and overall outscored opponents 47-23. Their efforts earned them both all-sectional honors as well as spots on the All-Southwestern Conference first-team.

However, despite the defensive prowess of the two, Krause insists the team excelled in all parts of the field.

“I think we are a really well-rounded team,” she said. “Our defense is really amazing; we do really well back there and we have a good connection, but we also do well up top. The whole team does a good job of creating opportunities and making chances for ourselves.”

The cohesiveness is thanks in part to new coach Abby Federmann, who stepped into the head coaching role after spending the past four years as an assistant and junior varsity coach. Most, if not all, of the girls on this year’s team developed under her tutelage, making the coaching transition an easy one.

“Abby did a good job stepping in this year,” Wagner said. “She’s passionate about the game and emphasizes hard work.”

“I want to thank Abby for the great job she did stepping up as a first year coach and I’m excited about playing for her next year,” Krause added.

The Tigers opened the 2018 season with a Metro Cup championship. They went 3-0-1, including a 2-0 win over Belleville West in the championship game. The idea was to get them ready for the kind of competition they would see throughout the season.

As the season played out, the Tigers played West once during the regular season and again in the Class 3A Normal Community Sectional semifinal at McKendree University. They won the regular season game 2-1, but West struck back when it counted and eliminated the Tigers from the postseason with a 3-0 win at sectionals. That came on the heels of EHS beating host Granite City 1-0 in the Granite City Regional title game.

While Wagner and Krause lament the loss, they realize that regardless of how hard you work and play, games don’t always go the way you expect.

“It’s hard beating a good team once, let alone three times,” Wagner said. “We didn’t come out super strong at the start of the game, and they took advantage of that by scoring early.”

Overall, the wins the Tigers compiled during the season were earned, as there were four other teams in their conference that finished the season above .500.

Wagner said she wouldn’t have it any other way.

“Truthfully, I didn’t expect the conference to be so tough this year, but I’m glad it was,” she said. “It’s always fun when there is good competition.”

As for next year, Krause will continue to take on the competition in the SWC as a senior with the Tigers, while Wagner moves on to play for Lewis and Clark Community College.

